Continental Gold Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2019 - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") reports that James Gallagher has announced his decision to resign from the Company's Board of Directors effective January 8, 2019, in order to better focus on the increasing priorities of his other professional duties. Mr. Gallagher has been a member of the Board since January 2017.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Jim for his very valuable contributions to the Board and to the Company and, particularly, for his insights and recommendations to the mining discipline, which is advancing in a very satisfactory manner. We wish Jim continued success in his activities," said Leon Teicher, Chairman of the Board.

"The Buriticá project is a world-class gold deposit and I am glad to have had the opportunity to contribute in a small way as it becomes a world-class underground mine. I wish the entire Continental team continued success", said Jim Gallagher.

About Continental Gold Inc.

Continental Gold is the leading large-scale gold mining company in Colombia and is presently developing it's 100% owned Buriticá project in Antioquia. Buriticá is one of the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world and is being advanced utilizing best practices for mine construction, environmental care and community inclusion. Led by an international management team with a successful record of discovering, financing and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America, the Buriticá project is on schedule with first gold pour anticipated during the first half of 2020.

