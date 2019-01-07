Marathon Announces Appointment of Director of Environmental and Stakeholder Engagement

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2019 - Marathon Gold Corp. (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (TSX: MOZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Powell as Director of Environmental and Stakeholder Engagement effective January 1, 2019.



Mr. Powell is a mining professional with over 20 years of technical and project management experience in mining, civil, geotechnical, and environmental engineering/sciences on a wide range of mining and industrial projects. Mr. Powell has a B.Sc. in Engineering (civil) from the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, NB, and a Master of Engineering (M.Eng.) in Mining Engineering from McGill University in Montreal, QC. His experience includes over 16 years of consulting services to a variety of mining projects including gold, nickel, iron, copper/zinc, and industrial minerals, as well as over 4 years in senior management positions with Alderon Iron Ore Corp. and Cap-Ex Iron Ore Corp. Mr. Powell’s work has been instrumental in developing and expanding mining projects throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. In addition, Mr. Powell has been a leader in mining industry advocacy through his many years of service as a (former) Director with Mining Industry NL and is currently the President/Chair of the NL Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM).

“We are pleased to add someone of Mr. Powell’s experience and caliber to the senior management team,” said Phillip Walford, President and CEO of Marathon Gold. “He has a critical role to play in managing the overall permitting and consultation process for the project. His first task is to generate the Environmental Assessment Registration/Project Description Document required by the Federal and Provincial Governments to commence the assessment process. The work he is responsible for is an important part in the preparation of the Prefeasibility Study which is currently underway. Mr. Powell has strong connections in the mining industry and government departments in Newfoundland and Labrador and this will be important as we advance the project and build an experienced mining team.”

About Marathon

Marathon is a Toronto based gold exploration company rapidly advancing its 100% owned Valentine Lake Gold Camp located in Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Valentine Lake Gold Camp currently hosts four near-surface, mainly pit-shell constrained, deposits with measured and indicated resources totaling 2,691,400 oz. of gold at 1.85 g/t and inferred resources totaling 1,531,600 oz. of gold at 1.77 g/t. The majority of the resources occur in the Marathon and Leprechaun deposits, which also have resources below the current open pit shell. Both deposits are open to depth and on strike. Gold mineralization has been traced down over 350 meters vertically at Leprechaun and almost a kilometer at Marathon. The four deposits identified to date occur over a 20-kilometer system of gold bearing veins, with much of the 24,000-hectare property having had only minimal exploration activity to date.

The Valentine Lake Gold Camp is accessible by year-round road and is located in close proximity to the provincial electrical grid. Marathon maintains a 50-person all-season camp at the property. Recent metallurgical tests have demonstrated 93% to 98% recoveries via conventional milling and 50% to 70% recoveries via low cost heap leaching at both the Leprechaun and Marathon Deposits.

To find out more information on the Valentine Lake Gold Camp please visit www.marathon-gold.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historical fact relating to Marathon Gold Corp., certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "considers", "intends", "targets", or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could". We provide forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about our current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Marathon Gold Corp.'s public filings, which may be accessed at www.sedar.com. Other than as specifically required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events, results or otherwise.