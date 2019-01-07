Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Athabasca Minerals Inc. Appoints Chief Operating Officer

13:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

EDMONTON, Jan. 07, 2019 - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“Athabasca” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABM) announces the appointment of Mr. Dana Archibald to the position of Chief Operating Officer (“COO”).

Mr. Archibald joins Athabasca as a key executive leader, supporting Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), in managing the performance of existing operations, and realizing the Corporation’s growth in its project development program, joint-ventures, and acquisition initiatives in both the conventional aggregates and silica sand sectors of its portfolio.

Mr. Archibald was previously Senior Business & Project Development Manager for Dechant Construction and Shott Earthworks Inc, Supervisor Environment Projects and Senior Project Analyst with Enbridge Pipelines Inc, and Energy Projects Manager with Altus Group Limited. His experience includes leading multidiscipline execution teams, environmental professionals, contractors, consultants and field staff on projects in the development, execution and reclamation phases.

Robert Beekhuizen, CEO, says “Dana Archibald brings an excellent combination of entrepreneurism, industrial business development, and execution acumen that will fortify the Corporation’s growth program. His background in managing Indigenous stakeholder relations and navigating regulatory processes at both Provincial and National regulatory levels is valuable to the Corporation’s upcoming projects. I am excited to have Dana onboard as a key member of our executive team, as we continue to make progress in accomplishing the objectives outlined in our strategic plan.”

Mr. Archibald holds a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management from the University of Alberta, is a Registered Professional Forester, is Co-Chair of the Alberta Roadbuilders & Heavy Construction Association Sub-Grading Committee and is a board member of LAT60 Explore.

The appointment of Mr. Archibald is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is an integrated aggregates company involved in resource development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, pit management services, sales from corporate-owned and third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. Athabasca Minerals is also the parent company of Aggregates Marketing Inc. – a midstream business providing integrated supply and transportation solutions for industrial and construction markets; AMI Silica Inc – an in-basin supplier of premium domestic frac sand for Alberta and NE British Columbia; and joint venture owner of the Montney In-Basin Frac Sand Project. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land exploration licenses that are strategically positioned for future development in industrial regions of high potential demand.

For further Information on Athabasca, please contact:

Dean Stuart
T: 403-617-7609
E: dean@boardmarker.net

Robert Beekhuizen
T: 780-465-5696

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Athabasca Minerals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.athabascaminerals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap