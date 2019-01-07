Athabasca Minerals Inc. Appoints Chief Operating Officer

EDMONTON, Jan. 07, 2019 - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“Athabasca” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABM) announces the appointment of Mr. Dana Archibald to the position of Chief Operating Officer (“COO”).



Mr. Archibald joins Athabasca as a key executive leader, supporting Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), in managing the performance of existing operations, and realizing the Corporation’s growth in its project development program, joint-ventures, and acquisition initiatives in both the conventional aggregates and silica sand sectors of its portfolio.

Mr. Archibald was previously Senior Business & Project Development Manager for Dechant Construction and Shott Earthworks Inc, Supervisor Environment Projects and Senior Project Analyst with Enbridge Pipelines Inc, and Energy Projects Manager with Altus Group Limited. His experience includes leading multidiscipline execution teams, environmental professionals, contractors, consultants and field staff on projects in the development, execution and reclamation phases.

Robert Beekhuizen, CEO, says “Dana Archibald brings an excellent combination of entrepreneurism, industrial business development, and execution acumen that will fortify the Corporation’s growth program. His background in managing Indigenous stakeholder relations and navigating regulatory processes at both Provincial and National regulatory levels is valuable to the Corporation’s upcoming projects. I am excited to have Dana onboard as a key member of our executive team, as we continue to make progress in accomplishing the objectives outlined in our strategic plan.”

Mr. Archibald holds a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management from the University of Alberta, is a Registered Professional Forester, is Co-Chair of the Alberta Roadbuilders & Heavy Construction Association Sub-Grading Committee and is a board member of LAT60 Explore.

The appointment of Mr. Archibald is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is an integrated aggregates company involved in resource development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, pit management services, sales from corporate-owned and third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development. Athabasca Minerals is also the parent company of Aggregates Marketing Inc. – a midstream business providing integrated supply and transportation solutions for industrial and construction markets; AMI Silica Inc – an in-basin supplier of premium domestic frac sand for Alberta and NE British Columbia; and joint venture owner of the Montney In-Basin Frac Sand Project. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land exploration licenses that are strategically positioned for future development in industrial regions of high potential demand.

