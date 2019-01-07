Dolly Varden hits 75 metres grading 419 g/t Silver in the Torbrit Mine Area, including 16 metres grading 1,240 g/t Silver

VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2019 - Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV: "DV" – OTCBB: "DOLLF") (the "Company", or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce the results of the sixth and final batch of 13 drill holes from the 2018 diamond drilling program. In total, this year's program consisted of 29,108 metres in 84 drill holes. The Dolly Varden Silver Property is in "The Golden Triangle" of northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

In the Torbrit Mine Area, hole DV18-163 yielded 75.45 metres (65.34 m estimated true thickness) grading Ag 418.9 g/t, Pb 0.28 % and Zn 0.14 %, for a silver-equivalent of 439.1 g/t. Within this intercept are 16.00 metres (13.86 m estimated true thickness) grading Ag 1,240.4 g/t, Pb 0.29 % and Zn 0.16 %, for a silver-equivalent of 1,262.2 g/t.

Also in the Torbrit Mine Area, hole DV18-164 yielded 75.80 metres (53.60 m estimated true thickness) grading Ag 155.2 g/t, Pb 0.63 % and Zn 0.32 %, for a silver-equivalent of 201.3 g/t. Within this intercept are 27.80 metres (19.66 m estimated true thickness) grading Ag 301.3 g/t, Pb 0.30 % and Zn 0.18 %, for a silver-equivalent of 324.9 g/t.

Gary Cope, President & CEO, says; "The high-grade and thick silver intercepts in the Torbrit Mine Area fill in a portion of the Torbrit deposit not previously drilled. They confirm the multi horizon zones and high-grade nature of this style of mineralization. In viewing the Dolly Varden Property as a whole, it should be noted that there are multiple silver deposits and high-grade silver targets within a 5 kilometre radius."

The Musketeer exploration holes have been recorded in a separate table from the Torbrit and Dolly Varden Mines area. The Musketeer area is located approximately 2.5 km north of the Torbrit Mine along the same structural/alteration corridor.

Torbrit and Dolly Varden Mines Area

Hole/Zone From (m) To (m) Core Length Est True Width Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag-Eq (g/t)

















DV18-133 (See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)

















DV18-134















Unnamed 213.00 217.00 4.00 3.06 60.3 0.03 0.08 65.9 Includes 215.00 217.00 2.00 1.53 83.6 0.03 0.08 88.9 Kitsol 268.09 287.90 19.81 15.18 89.1 0.23 0.29 115.4 Includes 269.00 275.00 6.00 4.60 156.9 0.20 0.21 177.5 Includes 274.00 275.00 1.00 0.77 293.0 0.14 0.25 313.0 Unnamed 327.40 333.00 5.60 4.29 34.5 0.04 0.09 40.9 Includes 332.20 333.00 0.80 0.61 70.5 0.05 0.13 79.8 Unnamed 348.00 350.00 2.00 1.53 40.0 0.01 0.05 43.0

















DV18-135 to DV18-150 (Previously Reported November 19 and December 6, 2018)

















DV18-151 (See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)

















DV18-152















Dolly-U 118.40 124.50 6.10 5.00 11.3 0.05 0.82 57.3 Includes 122.65 124.50 1.85 1.52 10.9 0.02 1.47 90.4 Includes 122.65 123.55 0.90 0.74 10.9 0.02 2.31 135.7 Dolly-L 130.65 139.90 9.25 7.58 44.3 0.07 0.67 83.3 Includes 135.00 139.90 4.90 4.01 55.9 0.09 0.83 104.5 Includes 136.00 136.85 0.85 0.70 27.2 0.03 2.03 137.2

















DV18-153 (See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)

















DV18-154 to DV18-155 (Previously Reported December 6, 2018)

















DV18-156















Torbrit-E 22.00 100.00 78.00 77.70 64.1 0.12 0.10 74.9 Includes 76.80 91.00 14.20 14.15 174.8 0.14 0.26 195.3 Includes 85.00 91.00 6.00 5.98 231.5 0.12 0.24 250.2 Includes 88.00 89.00 1.00 1.00 411.0 0.08 0.11 420.4

















DV18-157















Dolly-U 88.60 94.50 5.90 5.35 70.8 0.23 0.76 121.8 Includes 88.60 91.60 3.00 2.72 108.7 0.23 1.08 177.3 Includes 88.60 89.60 1.00 0.91 173.0 0.28 0.71 224.1

















DV18-158 (Previously Reported December 6, 2018)

















DV18-159 Hit U/G Workings – Use for Met Testing

















DV18-160















Torbrit-U 47.00 63.20 16.20 11.46 77.3 0.11 0.72 121.0 Includes 49.30 56.05 6.70 4.74 150.9 0.18 1.50 239.4 Includes 52.70 53.83 1.13 0.80 329.0 0.20 0.66 373.5 Torbrit-M 77.00 97.00 20.00 14.14 105.2 0.17 0.18 122.7 Includes 77.00 82.30 5.30 3.75 234.4 0.14 0.18 245.2 Includes 79.00 82.30 3.30 2.33 320.4 0.17 0.11 333.6 Includes 81.00 82.30 1.30 0.92 381.0 0.27 0.21 404.6 Torbrit-L 148.80 167.50 18.70 13.22 86.9 0.09 0.20 101.8 Includes 150.50 153.50 3.00 2.12 192.4 0.15 0.14 206.7 Includes 150.50 151.50 1.00 0.71 357.0 0.29 0.32 387.7

















DV18-161 No Significant Intercepts

















DV18-162















Torbrit-U 63.00 87.92 24.92 17.62 39.5 0.14 0.16 54.9 Includes 63.00 77.30 14.30 10.11 56.4 0.08 0.14 67.9 Includes 74.60 77.30 2.70 1.91 168.4 0.23 0.17 188.2 Includes 76.30 77.30 1.00 0.71 395.0 0.26 0.16 415.3 Torbrit-M 99.60 109.55 9.95 7.04 33.0 0.06 0.17 44.8 Includes 99.60 101.00 1.40 0.99 74.2 0.11 0.17 88.5 Includes 99.60 100.15 0.55 0.39 158.0 0.23 0.34 186.7 Torbrit-L 142.85 146.40 3.55 2.51 37.5 0.07 0.28 55.8 Includes 142.85 144.40 1.55 1.10 50.9 0.08 0.09 59.8

















DV18-163















Torbrit-U 5.40 26.00 20.60 17.84 73.9 0.32 0.61 121.2 Includes 10.60 18.00 7.40 6.41 130.6 0.10 0.88 182.3 Includes 10.60 11.10 0.50 0.43 406.0 0.18 0.19 424.5 Torbrit-M 54.75 130.20 75.45 65.34 418.9 0.28 0.14 439.1 Includes 54.75 70.75 16.00 13.86 1,240.4 0.29 0.16 1,262.2 Includes 62.10 65.10 3.00 2.60 3,606.7 0.19 0.18 3,625.2 Includes 64.10 65.10 1.00 0.87 3,850.0 0.31 0.21 3,875.6

















DV18-164















Torbrit-U 9.00 26.30 17.30 12.23 80.7 0.29 0.48 120.1 Includes 9.00 18.30 9.30 6.58 131.7 0.20 0.50 167.9 Includes 12.30 16.30 4.00 2.83 201.5 0.18 0.43 232.5 Torbrit-M 71.20 147.00 75.80 53.60 155.2 0.63 0.32 201.3 Includes 71.20 113.45 42.25 29.88 241.8 0.56 0.35 286.4 Includes 75.20 103.00 27.80 19.66 301.3 0.30 0.18 324.9 Includes 87.00 88.00 1.00 0.71 650.0 0.37 0.16 675.6 Torbrit-L 174.20 179.00 4.80 3.39 101.1 0.07 0.02 105.1 Includes 176.10 178.10 2.00 1.41 156.0 0.02 0.00 157.3



















Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector

Hole/Zone From (m) To (m) Core Length Est.True Width Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag-Eq (g/t)

















DV18-133















Unnamed 310.50 312.00 1.50 1.06 45.6 0.11 0.15 58.6

















DV18-151















Unnamed 156.00 158.00 2.00 1.97 50.6 0.03 0.07 55.5 Unnamed 185.40 186.00 0.60 0.42 200.0 0.01 0.02 201.5

















DV18-153















Unnamed 263.45 264.65 1.20 0.77 104.0 0.08 0.03 109.6



















Silver Equivalent (Ag-Eq) is based on long term metal prices of Ag=$16.00/oz, Pb=$1.08/lb and Zn=$1.25/lb. No provision has been made for relative metal recovery, so Ag-Eq values assume 100% recovery. Ag-Eq = Ag + (Pb%*22.046*Pbprice*31.103/Agprice) + (Zn%*22.046*Znprice*31.103/Agprice).

A mineralized zone does not normally receive a name designation until several intercepts have pierced the same structure. The term "Unnamed" is used for intercepts of interest, but which have not yet been linked from hole to hole.

The 2018 drilling program is designed to focus on resource delineation and verification, particularly in the areas of the new discoveries from the 2017 exploration season (see news releases of August 29, November 27 and December 4, 2017). These include Torbrit North, Torbrit East and Moose-Lamb targets, as well as areas around the Torbrit and the Dolly Varden deposits. Drilling results from the 2018 program also were released in five earlier batches (see news releases of August 12, September 6, October 11, November 19, and December 6, 2018).

The Torbrit North and Torbrit East discoveries are of the exhalative-style of silver and base metal mineralization along the Dolly Varden – Torbrit Horizon ("DVTH"), similar to the historic Torbrit Mine, but located in parallel and/or fault offset basins. The Torbrit North target is located 200 metres north and 220 metres deeper than the historic Torbrit Mine, in the footwall block northeast of the Moose-Lamb Fault. The Torbrit East target is located 70 metres east and 60 metres higher than the historic Torbrit Mine, in the hanging-wall block southwest of the Moose-Lamb Fault.

The Moose Lamb target discovery is an epithermal vein-style of mineralization and is similar to mineralization at the historic Dolly Varden Mine. It is adjacent to a major syn-basinal fault by the same name. The Kitsol Zone also shows similarities to the epithermal vein-style mineralization.

Exploration drilling was undertaken in the Potassic Alteration Belt – Musketeer Sector and in the pyrite-sericite alteration Goldbelt Sector on the western side of the valley.

Analytical testing was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia. Multi-element analyses was determined by Inductively–Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for 48 elements following a 4-acid digestion process. High grade silver testing was determined by Fire Assay with either an atomic absorption, or a gravimetric finish, depending on grade range. A QA/QC procedure is maintained through the insertion of certified reference material geo-standards provided by CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., as well as the insertion of blanks, in the sample stream.

Technical Information and Qualified Persons

Ben Whiting, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Robert van Egmond, P.Geo., Chief Geologist for Dolly Varden, serve as 'Qualified Persons' as defined in NI 43-101, and have approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. To verify the technical information, both Qualified Persons have visited the project site on numerous occasions during the 2018 field season, with the latest site visit in October, 2018.

Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole Northing Easting Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) DV18-133 6172891 467604 465 233 -50 407 DV18-134 6172128.7 467542.7 404 103 -75 350 DV18-151 6172528 468099 687 315 -49 233 DV18-152 6170860 467822.5 555 176 -52 226 DV18-153 6172310.1 467942.1 553 315 -48 293 DV18-156 6171317 468403 650 40 -50 251 DV18-157 6170844.1 467867.5 551 170 -63 167 DV18-159 6171466 467938 355.15 45 -45 53 DV18-160 6171466 467938 355.15 36 -45 228.5 DV18-161 6171317 468403 650 40 -89 236 DV18-162 6171466 467938 355.15 30 -45 227 DV18-163 6171422 467968 356 40 -57 206 DV18-164 6171422 467968 356 30 -50 216







Subtotal:

3,093.5 m

About Dolly Varden

Dolly Varden is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration in northwestern British Columbia. Dolly Varden has two projects, the namesake Dolly Varden silver property and the nearby Big Bulk copper-gold property. Since December 2016, Dolly Varden has been under the direction of management provided by the experienced Belcarra Group Management Ltd. ("Belcarra Group"). The Belcarra Group is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

Dolly Varden is also a member of the British Columbia Regional Mining Alliance ("BCRMA"), a cooperative effort between First Nations, Industry and the BC Provincial Government, to promote mining activities and investment in the northwestern region.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website www.dollyvardensilver.com

