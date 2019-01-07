Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Dolly Varden hits 75 metres grading 419 g/t Silver in the Torbrit Mine Area, including 16 metres grading 1,240 g/t Silver

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2019 - Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV: "DV" – OTCBB: "DOLLF") (the "Company", or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce the results of the sixth and final batch of 13 drill holes from the 2018 diamond drilling program. In total, this year's program consisted of 29,108 metres in 84 drill holes. The Dolly Varden Silver Property is in "The Golden Triangle" of northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

In the Torbrit Mine Area, hole DV18-163 yielded 75.45 metres (65.34 m estimated true thickness) grading Ag 418.9 g/t, Pb 0.28 % and Zn 0.14 %, for a silver-equivalent of 439.1 g/t. Within this intercept are 16.00 metres (13.86 m estimated true thickness) grading Ag 1,240.4 g/t, Pb 0.29 % and Zn 0.16 %, for a silver-equivalent of 1,262.2 g/t.

Also in the Torbrit Mine Area, hole DV18-164 yielded 75.80 metres (53.60 m estimated true thickness) grading Ag 155.2 g/t, Pb 0.63 % and Zn 0.32 %, for a silver-equivalent of 201.3 g/t. Within this intercept are 27.80 metres (19.66 m estimated true thickness) grading Ag 301.3 g/t, Pb 0.30 % and Zn 0.18 %, for a silver-equivalent of 324.9 g/t.

Gary Cope, President & CEO, says; "The high-grade and thick silver intercepts in the Torbrit Mine Area fill in a portion of the Torbrit deposit not previously drilled.  They confirm the multi horizon zones and high-grade nature of this style of mineralization. In viewing the Dolly Varden Property as a whole, it should be noted that there are multiple silver deposits and high-grade silver targets within a 5 kilometre radius."

The Musketeer exploration holes have been recorded in a separate table from the Torbrit and Dolly Varden Mines area. The Musketeer area is located approximately 2.5 km north of the Torbrit Mine along the same structural/alteration corridor.

Torbrit and Dolly Varden Mines Area

Hole/Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Core

Length

Est True

Width

Ag

(g/t)

Pb

(%)

Zn

(%)

Ag-Eq

(g/t)









DV18-133

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-134







Unnamed

213.00

217.00

4.00

3.06

60.3

0.03

0.08

65.9

  Includes

215.00

217.00

2.00

1.53

83.6

0.03

0.08

88.9

Kitsol

268.09

287.90

19.81

15.18

89.1

0.23

0.29

115.4

  Includes

269.00

275.00

6.00

4.60

156.9

0.20

0.21

177.5

  Includes

274.00

275.00

1.00

0.77

293.0

0.14

0.25

313.0

Unnamed

327.40

333.00

5.60

4.29

34.5

0.04

0.09

40.9

  Includes

332.20

333.00

0.80

0.61

70.5

0.05

0.13

79.8

Unnamed

348.00

350.00

2.00

1.53

40.0

0.01

0.05

43.0









DV18-135 to DV18-150

(Previously Reported November 19 and December 6, 2018)









DV18-151

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-152







Dolly-U

118.40

124.50

6.10

5.00

11.3

0.05

0.82

57.3

  Includes

122.65

124.50

1.85

1.52

10.9

0.02

1.47

90.4

  Includes

122.65

123.55

0.90

0.74

10.9

0.02

2.31

135.7

Dolly-L

130.65

139.90

9.25

7.58

44.3

0.07

0.67

83.3

  Includes

135.00

139.90

4.90

4.01

55.9

0.09

0.83

104.5

  Includes

136.00

136.85

0.85

0.70

27.2

0.03

2.03

137.2









DV18-153

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-154 to DV18-155

(Previously Reported December 6, 2018)









DV18-156







Torbrit-E

22.00

100.00

78.00

77.70

64.1

0.12

0.10

74.9

  Includes

76.80

91.00

14.20

14.15

174.8

0.14

0.26

195.3

  Includes

85.00

91.00

6.00

5.98

231.5

0.12

0.24

250.2

  Includes

88.00

89.00

1.00

1.00

411.0

0.08

0.11

420.4









DV18-157







Dolly-U

88.60

94.50

5.90

5.35

70.8

0.23

0.76

121.8

  Includes

88.60

91.60

3.00

2.72

108.7

0.23

1.08

177.3

  Includes

88.60

89.60

1.00

0.91

173.0

0.28

0.71

224.1









DV18-158

(Previously Reported December 6, 2018)









DV18-159

Hit U/G Workings – Use for Met Testing









DV18-160







Torbrit-U

47.00

63.20

16.20

11.46

77.3

0.11

0.72

121.0

  Includes

49.30

56.05

6.70

4.74

150.9

0.18

1.50

239.4

  Includes

52.70

53.83

1.13

0.80

329.0

0.20

0.66

373.5

Torbrit-M

77.00

97.00

20.00

14.14

105.2

0.17

0.18

122.7

  Includes

77.00

82.30

5.30

3.75

234.4

0.14

0.18

245.2

  Includes

79.00

82.30

3.30

2.33

320.4

0.17

0.11

333.6

  Includes

81.00

82.30

1.30

0.92

381.0

0.27

0.21

404.6

Torbrit-L

148.80

167.50

18.70

13.22

86.9

0.09

0.20

101.8

  Includes

150.50

153.50

3.00

2.12

192.4

0.15

0.14

206.7

  Includes

150.50

151.50

1.00

0.71

357.0

0.29

0.32

387.7









DV18-161

No Significant Intercepts









DV18-162







Torbrit-U

63.00

87.92

24.92

17.62

39.5

0.14

0.16

54.9

  Includes

63.00

77.30

14.30

10.11

56.4

0.08

0.14

67.9

  Includes

74.60

77.30

2.70

1.91

168.4

0.23

0.17

188.2

  Includes

76.30

77.30

1.00

0.71

395.0

0.26

0.16

415.3

Torbrit-M

99.60

109.55

9.95

7.04

33.0

0.06

0.17

44.8

  Includes

99.60

101.00

1.40

0.99

74.2

0.11

0.17

88.5

  Includes

99.60

100.15

0.55

0.39

158.0

0.23

0.34

186.7

Torbrit-L

142.85

146.40

3.55

2.51

37.5

0.07

0.28

55.8

  Includes

142.85

144.40

1.55

1.10

50.9

0.08

0.09

59.8









DV18-163







Torbrit-U

5.40

26.00

20.60

17.84

73.9

0.32

0.61

121.2

  Includes

10.60

18.00

7.40

6.41

130.6

0.10

0.88

182.3

  Includes

10.60

11.10

0.50

0.43

406.0

0.18

0.19

424.5

Torbrit-M

54.75

130.20

75.45

65.34

418.9

0.28

0.14

439.1

  Includes

54.75

70.75

16.00

13.86

1,240.4

0.29

0.16

1,262.2

  Includes

62.10

65.10

3.00

2.60

3,606.7

0.19

0.18

3,625.2

  Includes

64.10

65.10

1.00

0.87

3,850.0

0.31

0.21

3,875.6









DV18-164







Torbrit-U

9.00

26.30

17.30

12.23

80.7

0.29

0.48

120.1

  Includes

9.00

18.30

9.30

6.58

131.7

0.20

0.50

167.9

  Includes

12.30

16.30

4.00

2.83

201.5

0.18

0.43

232.5

Torbrit-M

71.20

147.00

75.80

53.60

155.2

0.63

0.32

201.3

  Includes

71.20

113.45

42.25

29.88

241.8

0.56

0.35

286.4

  Includes

75.20

103.00

27.80

19.66

301.3

0.30

0.18

324.9

  Includes

87.00

88.00

1.00

0.71

650.0

0.37

0.16

675.6

Torbrit-L

174.20

179.00

4.80

3.39

101.1

0.07

0.02

105.1

  Includes

176.10

178.10

2.00

1.41

156.0

0.02

0.00

157.3









 

Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector

Hole/Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Core

Length

Est.True

Width

Ag

(g/t)

Pb

(%)

Zn

(%)

Ag-Eq

(g/t)









DV18-133







Unnamed

310.50

312.00

1.50

1.06

45.6

0.11

0.15

58.6









DV18-151







Unnamed

156.00

158.00

2.00

1.97

50.6

0.03

0.07

55.5

Unnamed

185.40

186.00

0.60

0.42

200.0

0.01

0.02

201.5









DV18-153







Unnamed

263.45

264.65

1.20

0.77

104.0

0.08

0.03

109.6









Silver Equivalent (Ag-Eq) is based on long term metal prices of Ag=$16.00/oz, Pb=$1.08/lb and Zn=$1.25/lb. No provision has been made for relative metal recovery, so Ag-Eq values assume 100% recovery. Ag-Eq = Ag + (Pb%*22.046*Pbprice*31.103/Agprice) + (Zn%*22.046*Znprice*31.103/Agprice). 

 

A mineralized zone does not normally receive a name designation until several intercepts have pierced the same structure. The term "Unnamed" is used for intercepts of interest, but which have not yet been linked from hole to hole.

The 2018 drilling program is designed to focus on resource delineation and verification, particularly in the areas of the new discoveries from the 2017 exploration season (see news releases of August 29, November 27 and December 4, 2017). These include Torbrit North, Torbrit East and Moose-Lamb targets, as well as areas around the Torbrit and the Dolly Varden deposits. Drilling results from the 2018 program also were released in five earlier batches (see news releases of August 12, September 6, October 11, November 19, and December 6, 2018).

The Torbrit North and Torbrit East discoveries are of the exhalative-style of silver and base metal mineralization along the Dolly Varden – Torbrit Horizon ("DVTH"), similar to the historic Torbrit Mine, but located in parallel and/or fault offset basins. The Torbrit North target is located 200 metres north and 220 metres deeper than the historic Torbrit Mine, in the footwall block northeast of the Moose-Lamb Fault. The Torbrit East target is located 70 metres east and 60 metres higher than the historic Torbrit Mine, in the hanging-wall block southwest of the Moose-Lamb Fault.

The Moose Lamb target discovery is an epithermal vein-style of mineralization and is similar to mineralization at the historic Dolly Varden Mine. It is adjacent to a major syn-basinal fault by the same name. The Kitsol Zone also shows similarities to the epithermal vein-style mineralization.

Exploration drilling was undertaken in the Potassic Alteration Belt – Musketeer Sector and in the pyrite-sericite alteration Goldbelt Sector on the western side of the valley.

Analytical testing was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia. Multi-element analyses was determined by Inductively–Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for 48 elements following a 4-acid digestion process. High grade silver testing was determined by Fire Assay with either an atomic absorption, or a gravimetric finish, depending on grade range. A QA/QC procedure is maintained through the insertion of certified reference material geo-standards provided by CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., as well as the insertion of blanks, in the sample stream.

Technical Information and Qualified Persons

Ben Whiting, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Robert van Egmond, P.Geo., Chief Geologist for Dolly Varden, serve as 'Qualified Persons' as defined in NI 43-101, and have approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. To verify the technical information, both Qualified Persons have visited the project site on numerous occasions during the 2018 field season, with the latest site visit in October, 2018.

Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole

Northing

Easting

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length (m)

DV18-133

6172891

467604

465

233

-50

407

DV18-134

6172128.7

467542.7

404

103

-75

350

DV18-151

6172528

468099

687

315

-49

233

DV18-152

6170860

467822.5

555

176

-52

226

DV18-153

6172310.1

467942.1

553

315

-48

293

DV18-156

6171317

468403

650

40

-50

251

DV18-157

6170844.1

467867.5

551

170

-63

167

DV18-159

6171466

467938

355.15

45

-45

53

DV18-160

6171466

467938

355.15

36

-45

228.5

DV18-161

6171317

468403

650

40

-89

236

DV18-162

6171466

467938

355.15

30

-45

227

DV18-163

6171422

467968

356

40

-57

206

DV18-164

6171422

467968

356

30

-50

216




Subtotal:

3,093.5 m

 

About Dolly Varden

Dolly Varden is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration in northwestern British Columbia. Dolly Varden has two projects, the namesake Dolly Varden silver property and the nearby Big Bulk copper-gold property. Since December 2016, Dolly Varden has been under the direction of management provided by the experienced Belcarra Group Management Ltd. ("Belcarra Group"). The Belcarra Group is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

Dolly Varden is also a member of the British Columbia Regional Mining Alliance ("BCRMA"), a cooperative effort between First Nations, Industry and the BC Provincial Government, to promote mining activities and investment in the northwestern region.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website www.dollyvardensilver.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dolly Varden to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or information relates to, among other things, the results of previous field work and programs, results of mineral resource estimate on the project, the potential to grow the project, the potential to expand the mineralization, the planning for further exploration work, the ability to de-risk the potential exploration targets, and our belief about the unexplored portion of the property. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

Note: Mineral resources are not mineral reserves, and thus have not demonstrated economic viability.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recently filed annual management discussion & analysis ("MD&A"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.dollyvardensilver.com. The risk factors identified in the MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Dolly Varden Silver Corp.



Contact
Dolly Varden Silver Corp., Gary Cope, President and CEO, 1-604-687-8566, www.dollyvardensilver.com; Dolly Varden Silver Corp., Alex Tsakumis, VP - Corporate Development, 1-604-687-8566, Email: alex@belcarragroup.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Dolly Varden Silver Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.dollyvardensilver.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap