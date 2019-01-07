Pure Nickel Update on Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, January 7, 2019 - Pure Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NIC) (the "Company") announces it has removed the order of business related to the proposed sale of its royalty interest in the Milford copper project from the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders scheduled for January 11, 2019 at 10:00 am ET. As previously announced in the Company's press release dated December 17, 2018, the meeting was postponed to provide shareholders with additional information regarding the royalty sale. Given time limitations and the Company's desire to complete its Annual General Meeting requirements within the regulatory time frame, it has removed the royalty sale from the matters to be acted upon.

About Pure Nickel Inc.

Pure Nickel is a mineral exploration company with a diverse collection of gold, nickel, copper and platinum group element exploration projects in North America.

