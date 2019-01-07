Angkor Appoints New CFO

SEXSMITH, Jan. 07, 2019 - Angkor Gold Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to announce the appointment of Viktoriya Griffin, CPA, CA, as the Chief Financial Officer of Angkor, effective immediately.



Mrs. Griffin is dedicated and knowledgeable Chartered Accountant who has over a decade of experience in her field. She started her career by leading audit and assurance services for public companies with large international accounting firms, including Deloitte in the UK and E&Y in Canada. Most recently, she led the CFO services line at Clearline CPA. Viktoriya is the CFO for several public companies on the TSX Venture Exchange with national and international operations.

“We are very pleased to welcome Viktoriya to Angkor,” said Angkor CEO Stephen Burega. “Viktoriya was part of the team that previously provided Angkor with accounting services, and so we are very pleased with the skills, knowledge and continuity she brings to the job.”

Mrs. Griffin provides financial insights and strategic advice enabling the businesses to grow. She is also an active supporter of her community by being a Board member and the Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Vancouver.

“I would also like to take this opportunity on behalf of Angkor’s Board and management to thank our outgoing CFO, Grant T. Smith, CPA, CA, for his exceptional work for us,” said Burega.

Angkor Gold Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package and a first-mover advantage building strong relationships with all levels of government and stakeholders.

