Falco is Unaware of Any Material Change

MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2019 - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) wishes to confirm, at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), that the Corporation’s management is unaware of any material change in its operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.



Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents approximately 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the Corporation and currently owns 17.8% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. The Corporation has 202,624,945 shares issued and outstanding.

