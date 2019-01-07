Brigadier Announces Changes to Officers and Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2019 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. ("Brigadier" or the "Company") (BRG.H) announces the appointment of Puneet Sharan as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company and the appointment of Bev Funston as President and CEO of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Sharan’s appointment follows the resignation of Grant Hall, as a member of the Board of Directors and as President and CEO of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Hall for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.



Puneet Sharan graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce in 1987. He then spent the next fifteen years in the investment industry both as an investment advisor and in public company management. Currently, Mr. Sharan is involved in managing several private businesses and is actively engaged in the private investments in the public markets.

For further information, please contact Bev Funston, President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director at (604) 921-1810.

