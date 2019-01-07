S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices

A Deletion from the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2019 - S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Services will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices:

The majority of shareholders of Nevsun Resources Ltd. (TSX:NSU) have agreed to the Take-Over Bid by Zijin Mining Co Ltd. whereby each share of Nevsun Resources will receive a CAD$6.00 cash consideration. Following the Tender Period, Nevsun Resources shares will be removed from all S&P/TSX indices where the stock is a constituent prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

