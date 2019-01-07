Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices

07.01.2019  |  CNW

A Deletion from the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2019 - S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Services will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices:  

The majority of shareholders of Nevsun Resources Ltd. (TSX:NSU) have agreed to the Take-Over Bid by Zijin Mining Co Ltd. whereby each share of Nevsun Resources will receive a CAD$6.00 cash consideration. Following the Tender Period, Nevsun Resources shares will be removed from all S&P/TSX indices where the stock is a constituent prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.



Contact
S&P Dow Jones Indices, index_services@spglobal.com
Nevsun Resources Ltd.

