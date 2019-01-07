Squire Announces Corporate Streamlining

VANCOUVER, Jan. 07, 2019 - Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (“Squire”) announced today that it and Future Farm Developments Ltd. (“Future Farms”) have entered into a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to wind up their joint venture company Arasystems Technology Corp. (“Arasystems”). All of the business functions contemplated to be performed by Arasystems will be taken on directly by Squire going forward.



Subject to Future Farms meeting certain conditions, Squire and Future Farms will enter into (a) a services agreement pursuant to which Future Farms will provide certain project management services to support Squire’s mining systems development, (b) a licensing agreement with respect to certain proprietary intellectual property of Future Farms, and (c) a non-exclusive distribution agreement where Future Farms will be granted the right to distribute mining systems developed by Squire.

The wind up of Arasystems is part of an on-going effort by Squire to streamline its business processes to maximize future value and reduce near-term operational overhead.

About Squire Mining Ltd.

Squire is a Canadian based company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of developing and operating data mining infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications in the mining space including application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips and next generation mining rigs to mine Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other associated SHA-256 derived cryptocurrencies.

