Largo Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2019 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) reports that it has filed a preliminary base shelf short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

The base shelf prospectus, when final, will allow Largo and certain of its security holders to qualify the distribution by way of prospectus of up to $750 million of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants and units (all of the foregoing, collectively, the "Securities") or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering of Securities under the base shelf prospectus will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, information with respect to the base shelf prospectus becoming final, the offering of Securities by the Largo and certain security holders thereunder, how long the base shelf prospectus will be effective, and the filing of any prospectus supplement. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (nor its regulatory service provider) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

