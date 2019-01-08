Benz Terminates Agreement to Acquire Fox Automotive Switzerland AG

Vancouver, January 7, 2019 - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (the "Company" or "Benz") announces that it will not proceed with the acquisition by Benz of all of the issued share capital of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG ("Fox") and has terminated the letter of intent with Fox. It became apparent that Fox was not in a position to provide the necessary public disclosure information required for a reverse takeover transaction in a timely manner. Given the current uncertainties in global markets it was not clear that the parties would be able to complete the proposed transaction.

Benz will continue to develop its Mel Zinc/Lead project, seek to acquire other mineral properties, and investigate other business opportunities.

About Benz

Benz is a Vancouver based mineral company publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. It is focused on acquiring and developing mineral base and precious metal assets in safe jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.

Miloje Vicentijevic, President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information please contact Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone: 604.617.1239 Email: info@benzmining.com

