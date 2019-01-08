Excellon Appoints Vice President Special Projects

­­­­­­­­­­­TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN and OTC:EXLLF) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcello Locatelli as Vice President Special Projects. Mr. Locatelli will be responsible for further optimization at the Company's operations and project evaluation.

"An essential part of our strategy is building a team that can discover, develop and operate mining assets so that we can fully realize on the next bull market in metals," stated Brendan Cahill, President and CEO. "Just as great mining assets have been increasingly rare in recent years, the demographic gap in mining portends the same for the industry's most important asset – people. Marcello's global experience optimizing and evaluating projects will play an important role in improving our existing operations and growing our business for the long term."

Mr. Locatelli is a professional engineer with over 15 years of experience successfully managing and engineering various commodity studies and projects of all sizes. Most recently, Mr. Locatelli was a Director of Inteloc Inc., an engineering firm providing project management, evaluation and control services using leading technologies. Having worked on many projects across the globe, his experience extends from conceptual design through to commissioning, with a specific focus on project engineering, procurement, construction management, economic evaluations and social and environmental permitting. Mr. Locatelli has held lead engineer and project manager positions with Ausenco, Halyard Inc. and DRA Americas Inc., assisting in special projects related to bulk sampling, processing plant design and project development. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) degree from the University of Johannesburg.

SOURCE Excellon Resources Inc.