Melkior - Maseres IP Target Presentation

Timmins, January 8, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") (TSX-V:MKR) is pleased to announce that preparations in support of the 5,000m drill program on the Maseres Project are progressing and still anticipated to begin on January 15, 2019.
Final reporting for the IP survey completed in late December will not be available until January 15, 2019. Melkior would like to commend TMC Geophysics for their excellent professional work and providing preliminary voxels derived from 3D inversion of the IP data. In preparation for the initial drill hole selection a composite view of available geophysical data has been prepared to highlight IP target zones in conjunction with VTEM data. Melkior would like to share this preliminary drill hole selection process with our shareholders and invite all interested parties to view an animated presentation focused on determining initial drill hole collar locations. The animation is in MP4 format, 47.5 MB and available for download from the Melkior website http://www.melkior.com/MelkiorMaseres2019DDHs.mp4 .
Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
