GoldON Sells Rainy Gold Claims to New Gold

VICTORIA, January 8, 2019 - GoldON Resources Ltd. ("GoldON" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GLD) is pleased to announce that it has closed a transaction to sell its interest in the Rainy Gold Claims to New Gold Inc. Pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement, GoldON received net proceeds of $166,694 for a 100% interest in the 32 unpatented legacy mineral claims net of the underlying 2% net smelter returns royalty.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company geographically focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of Ontario, Canada. Our current attention is on the Slate Falls Project in northwestern Ontario where at least 18 Au-Ag mineralized zones have been identified over 7 kilometers of the property. Slate Falls is fully permitted for exploration and drilling. GoldON currently has 8,829,370 shares issued. To learn more about the Company visit our website and view our latest presentation by clicking here.

For more information contact Michael Romanik.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik, President

Direct line: (204) 724-0613

Email: info@goldonresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GoldON Resources Ltd.