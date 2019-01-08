Prize Mining receives cease trade order

VANCOUVER, Jan. 8, 2019 - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) discloses that the filings of the Company's annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, the related management's discussion and analysis and the certification of the annual filings for the year ended August 31, 2018 (collectively, the "2018 Annual Financial Statements") were not completed by the deadline of December 31, 2018. As a result, the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a cease trade order (the "Cease Trade Order") on January 7, 2019 against the Company and securities have been halted from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company is actively working with its auditors to finalize the 2018 Annual Financial Statements, which the Company hopes to complete as soon as possible. Once the 2018 Annual Financial Statements are finalized, the Company will seek to have the Cease Trade Order revoked. The Company will be forthcoming with an update on the 2018 Annual Financial Statements once the required filings have been made.

Further, the Company wishes to advise that its head office has moved to British Columbia and as a result the principal regulator of the Company as of January 4, 2019 is the British Columbia Securities Commission.

