Avrupa Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Continues Drilling Program at Alvalade, Portugal

VANCOUVER, Jan. 08, 2019 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU:TSXV) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its private placement of $232,000 comprised of 4,640,000 units, as announced on October 22, 2018. A total of $732,000 of the private placement has now been closed.



Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant that allows the holder to buy an additional share until December 17, 2021 at a price of $0.10 each. The securities have a four-month hold period expiring on April 18, 2019. Avrupa has a provision to accelerate the exercise of the warrants if the common shares close at a price of $0.20 or greater for a period of 20 consecutive trading days. Insiders participated in this second tranche for $39,000.

Drilling at the Alvalade copper-zinc VMS Project in Portugal is on-going. The Company has completed two holes and is currently part way through the third hole. The Company plans for two additional holes. All five holes are located in the Sesmarias discovery area. The purpose of the program is to expand currently known mineralized areas and to outline higher grade copper-zinc mineralization within the massive sulfide lenses.

Furthermore, the Company has granted 183,000 options to one director and two consultants at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of five years.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a prospect generator model. The Company holds one 100%-owned, self-funded flagship project, the Alvalade VMS Project. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, including Portugal, Kosovo, and Germany.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.