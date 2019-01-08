Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Mosaic Enters into Memorandum of Understanding with Sinochem

08.01.2019  |  Business Wire

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sinochem, China’s largest agricultural inputs company. As part of the MOU, Sinochem intends to purchase phosphate rock and phosphate fertilizers, including premium products, from Mosaic.

“We are pleased to build on our promising relationship with Sinochem,” said Mosaic President and CEO Joc O’Rourke. “Sinochem is developing a Modern Agriculture Platform for China, and we at Mosaic look forward to partnering with Sinochem to contribute to this important progress for Chinese farmers.”

The MOU establishes a mutually beneficial relationship through which Mosaic could contribute to Sinochem’s success by providing both expertise and products. Terms and conditions of the purchases are to be outlined in a separate contract between the two parties.

“We believe this agreement can lead to meaningful value for Mosaic, Sinochem and China’s farmers,” Mr. O’Rourke said.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated benefits or strategic plans and other statements about anticipated future financial, production and operating performance. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: difficulties with realization of the benefits or strategic plans; actual costs of various items differing from management’s current estimates, price and demand volatility for our products, other changes in market conditions, accidents and disruptions, including potential mine fires, floods, explosions, seismic events, sinkholes or releases of hazardous or volatile chemicals; changes in foreign currency and exchange rates; international trade risks and other risks associated with Mosaic's international operations, changes in government policy, changes in environmental and other governmental regulation, as well as other risks and uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.



Contact

Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
763-577-6102
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors
Laura Gagnon
The Mosaic Company
763-577-8213
investor@mosaicco.com


The Mosaic Company

