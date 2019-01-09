Premier Gold Launches Updated Logo & Website

THUNDER BAY, Jan. 9, 2019 - Premier Gold Mines Limited ("Premier" or "the Company") is proud to announce the launch of an updated company logo and website as part of our commitment to improving our overall shareholder and investor experience.

Premier has grown and evolved over the years and we have chosen a new logo that reflects our transition to gold producer. We remain committed to delivering quality performance, growing low-cost production, expanding reserves and resources and, most importantly, increasing future cash flow. We are pleased to introduce our new website at www.premiergoldmines.com.

"We have completed a successful transition to producer status by building on our strong reputation as a respected explorer," said Ewan Downie, President and CEO of Premier. "Looking forward, our goal is to deliver a safe, low-cost and growing production profile for the benefit of our shareholders, employees, local communities and related stakeholders."

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold-producer with a respected exploration and development pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, timing of geological reports and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in Premier's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Premier disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

