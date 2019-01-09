Initial Results from Trenching Returns 5.26 G/T Gold with 85.9% Gravity Recovery from the Goldsmith Property

Vancouver, January 9, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK) is pleased to provide initial results of analysis for samples obtained during the fall 2018 trenching program.

In October, Black Tusk obtained seven large volume (30-90 Kg) samples from four areas of trenching. Initial results from bench scale testing - Bulk Gravity Assay (BGA) - by Met-Solve Laboratories Inc., has provided preliminary information in regards to gold grain size and head grade from one of the mineralized sites selected along the zone of interest.

Two samples have had results returned. Sample HAM #2 returned a calculate head grade of 5.26 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, while HAM #1 returned 1.82 g/t gold. The portion of gravity-recoverable gold obtained from the Met-Solve bench scale processing for these two samples is considered high at 85.9% and 84.7% respectively.

Black Tusk designed the fall 2018 sampling program to better characterize the "nugget gold" effect that appears to be common within the vein system corridor, by obtaining larger volumes of samples from each trench site. Twenty-litre buckets were filled with sample material representing the mineralized body, and in places, the enveloping wall rock was also sampled. Each bucket weighed in the range of 20 to 30 kilograms when filled with sample material; and one to three buckets were filled for each representative sample shipped to the laboratory.

Large volume bucket samples (1 bucket each) Ham #1 and Ham #2 were obtained from the Hamburger shear-vein zone exposed in Trench 5. Sample Ham#1 was of selected quartz veins that were present within sheared host rock over a three metre width. These veins had previously been sampled and have returned high gold values in the past. Sample Ham #2 was a sample taken across the three metre wide shear zone to include both the visually obvious quartz vein material and the host sheared bedrock.

It is of interest that the three metre chip sample taken across the face of the trench (HAM #2), without selecting quartz vein material in particular, returned a higher value for gold than the select sample. This greatly increases the size potential of this gold-bearing zone. The high percentage of gold recovered from the gravity separation indicates the abundance of relatively coarse gold in the Hamburger Vein system.

At Met-Solve Laboratories, samples were processed by their Bulk Gravity Assay (MGBA) method. The MGBA process utilizes centrifugal gravity concentration to collect free "nugget" gold into a concentrate which gets assayed to extinction (in its entirety). The gravity tailings, which would be void of the free gold, are then sub-sampled in triplicate for assays. The head grade of the sample is then calculated based on the concentrate and tailings products. The remainder of results from bench-scale analysis undertaken by Met Solve are expected within the following week.

In addition to the larger bucket-size samples, 10 normal sized rock samples were taken from prospective outcrops and trenches along the 800 metre corridor. These samples were shipped to MS Analytical located in Langley, BC. Results from analysis of these samples are expected to be released later this week.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith option agreement, the company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, BC.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

