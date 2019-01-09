GoldMining Inc. - Share Purchase Warrant Expiry and Delisting

VANCOUVER, Jan. 9, 2019 - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD; OTCQX: GLDLF) announces the expiry and delisting of its share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), which had an exercise price of $0.75 per common share and an expiry date of December 31, 2018, from the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTCQX.

The Company has 137,376,318 shares issued and outstanding. Currently, the Company has cash of $9.2 million and no debt.

Amir Adnani, Chairman of GoldMining, commented: "Our currently budgeted expenditures for 2019 are approximately $5 million. These will be focused on low-cost project development activities, particularly at our São Jorge project in Pará State, Brazil, and Yellowknife project in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Our gold project portfolio presently stands at global measured and indicated resources of 9.5 million ounces gold (12.4 million ounces gold equivalent) and inferred resources of 11.7 million ounces gold (14.2 million ounces gold equivalent) (see Table below for details). We remain attentive to the pursuit of further accretive and quality acquisitions."

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

GoldMining's Global Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource Statement1,2

Deposit Cut-off3 (g/t) Tonnage (Mt) Grade Contained Metal Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (%) Gold Eq (g/t) Gold (Moz) Silver (Moz) Copper (Mlbs) Gold Eq (Moz) Measured Resources Titiribi4 0.3 51.60 0.49 - 0.17 0.78 0.820 - 195.1 1.290 Indicated Resources Titiribi4 0.3 234.20 0.51 - 0.09 0.65 3.820 - 459.3 4.930 Sao Jorge5 0.3 14.42 1.54 - - 1.54 0.715 - - 0.715 Cachoeira6 0.35 17.47 1.23 - - 1.23 0.692 - - 0.692 Whistler7 0.3 110.28 0.50 1.76 0.14 0.79 1.765 6.130 343.1 2.797 La Mina8 0.25 28.17 0.74 1.77 0.24 1.12 0.667 1.607 150.2 1.013 Crucero11 0.4 30.65 1.00 - - 1.00 0.993 - - 0.993













8.651 7.737 952.7 11.080 Measured and Indicated Resources Total 9.471 7.737 1,147.8 12.370 Inferred Resources Titiribi4 0.3 207.90 0.49 - 0.02 0.51 3.260 - 77.9 3.440 Sao Jorge5 0.3 28.19 1.14 - - 1.14 1.035 - - 1.035 Cachoeira6 0.35 15.67 1.07 - - 1.07 0.538 - - 0.538 Whistler7 0.3/0.6 311.26 0.47 2.26 0.11 0.68 4.626 22.617 713.5 6.731 La Mina8 0.25 12.39 0.65 1.75 0.27 1.07 0.260 0.697 73.3 0.427 Boa Vista9 0.5 8.47 1.23 - - 1.23 0.336 - - 0.336 Surubim10 0.3 19.44 0.81 - - 0.81 0.503 - - 0.503 Crucero11 0.4 35.78 1.00 - - 1.00 1.147 - - 1.147 Total 11.705 23.311 794.5 14.157

Table Notes:



1. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant issues. 2. All quantities are rounded to the appropriate number of significant figures; consequently, sums may not add up due to rounding. 3. Gold cut-off for all projects except for Whistler, which is gold equivalent cut-off. 4. Notes for Titiribi:



• Based on technical report titled "Technical Report on the Titiribi Project Department of Antioquia, Colombia" prepared by Joseph A. Cantor and Robert E. Cameron of Behre Dolbear & Company (USA), Inc., with an effective date of September 14, 2016, which is available at www.sedar.com under GoldMining?s SEDAR profile.



• Gold equivalent estimated for the Titiribi deposit assumes metal prices of US$1,300/oz gold and US$2.90/lb copper and recoveries of 83% for gold and 90% for copper. 5. Notes for Sao Jorge:



• Based on technical report titled "Technical Report and Resource Estimate on the São Jorge Gold Project, Pará State, Brazil" prepared by Porfirio Rodriguez and Leonardo de Moraes of Coffey Mining Pty Ltd. ("Coffey"), with an effective date of November 22, 2013, which is available at www.sedar.com under GoldMining?s SEDAR profile. 6. Notes for Cachoeira:



• Based on technical report titled "Technical Report and Resource Estimate on the Cachoeira Property, Para? State, Brazil" prepared by Gregory Z. Mosher, P.Geo. of Tetratech, Inc. with an effective date of April 17, 2013 and amended and re-stated October 2, 2013, which is available at www.sedar.com under GoldMining?s SEDAR profile. 7. Notes for Whistler:



• Based on technical report titled "Technical Report on the Whistler Project" prepared by Gary Giroux of Giroux Consultants Inc., with an effective date of March 24, 2016, which is available at www.sedar.com under GoldMining?s SEDAR profile.



• The Whistler Project is comprised of three deposits: Whistler, Raintree West and Island Mountain.



• Gold equivalent estimated for the Whistler deposit assumes metal prices of US$990/oz gold, US$15.40/oz silver and US$2.91/lb copper and recoveries of 75% for gold and silver and 85% for copper.



• Gold equivalent estimated for the Raintree West deposit assumes metal prices of US$1,250/oz gold, US$16.50/oz silver and US$2.10/lb copper and recoveries of 75% for gold, 85% for copper and 75% for silver.



• Gold equivalent estimated for the Island Mountain deposit assumes metal prices of US$1,250/oz gold, US$16.50/oz silver and US$2.10/lb copper and recoveries of 75% for gold, 85% for copper and 25% for silver (recovered in copper concentrate).



• A gold equivalent cut-off of 0.3 g/t was highlighted in the estimate as a possible open pit cut-off (Whistler, Raintree-shallow and Island Mountain), and a gold equivalent cut-off of 0.6 g/t was highlighted in the estimate as a possible underground cut-off (Raintree-deep). 8. Notes for La Mina:



• Based on technical report titled "Technical Report on the La Mina Project" prepared by Scott E. Wilson, C.P.G. of Metals Mining Consultants, Inc. ("MMC") with an effective date of October 24, 2016, which is available at www.sedar.com under GoldMining?s SEDAR profile.



• Gold equivalent estimated for the La Mina project assumes metal prices of US$1,275/oz gold, US$17.75/oz for silver and US$2.75/lb for copper and recoveries of 93% for gold and 90% for copper. 9. Notes for Boa Vista:



• Based on technical report titled "Technical Report on the Boa Vista Project and Resource Estimate on the VG1 Prospect, Tapajos Area, Para State, Northern Brazil" prepared by Jim Cuttle, Gary Giroux and Michael Schmulian, with an effective date of November 22, 2013, which is available at www.sedar.com under GoldMining?s SEDAR profile. 10. Notes for Surubim:



• Based on technical report titled "Technical Report on the Rio Novo Gold Project and Resource Estimate on the Jau Prospect, Tapajos Area, Para State, Northern Brazil" ("Surubim Project") prepared by Jim Cuttle and Gary Giroux, with an effective date of November 22, 2013, which is available at www.sedar.com under GoldMining?s SEDAR profile. 11. Notes for Crucero:



• Pit constrained resource estimate based on US$1,500/oz gold, mining cost of US$1.60/t, processing cost of US$16.00/t and pit slope of 47 degrees.



• A technical report documenting the Crucero resource estimate, amongst other items, will be filed in due course and will be available at www.sedar.com under GoldMining's SEDAR profile.

The above global estimated resource statement is provided for information purposes only. Investors should refer to the underlying technical reports referenced above for project-specific factors relating to each resource estimate.

Technical Disclosure

Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in the "measured", "indicated" and "inferred" categories will ever be converted into mineral reserves with demonstrated economic viability or that inferred mineral resources will be converted to the measured and/or indicated categories through further drilling. In addition, the estimation of inferred resources involves far greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic viability than the estimation of other categories of resources. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of pre-feasibility or feasibility studies.

Paulo Pereira, President of GoldMining Inc. has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Pereira holds a Bachelors degree in Geology from Universidade do Amazonas in Brazil, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company with respect to its business and future events, including expectations respecting budgeted expenditures and its acquisition strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which it operates. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities, accidents and equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour and other legal disputes, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses and uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future. These risks, as well as others, including those set forth in the Company's annual information form for the year ended November 30, 2017 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

