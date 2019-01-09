Gainey Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, January 9, 2019 - Gainey Capital Corp. (TSX-V: GNC) (OTC PINK: GNYPF) ("Gainey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and will close a $750,000 first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of up to $1,150,000 (the "Offering") announced on November 28, 2018.

In this first tranche close, the Company will issue an aggregate of 15,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $750,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant which entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of four years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company may pay finder's fees on portions of the Offering as permitted by the policies of the TSXV.

About Gainey Capital Corp.

Gainey is a gold and silver exploration, development and ore processing company exploring an aggregate of 18,766 hectares strategically located in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental Trend in western Mexico. The Company's mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day. Additional information on Gainey, its current operations and its vision, is available on the Company's website at www.gaineycapital.com or from info@gaineycapital.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"David Coburn"

David Coburn, Chief Executive Officer

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: 480-347-8904

E-mail: info@gaineycapital.com

Website: www.gaineycapital.com

SOURCE: Gainey Capital Corp.