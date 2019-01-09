Stakeholder Gold Corp. Announces Board Appointment and 2019 Focus

Toronto, January 9, 2019 - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean Samson to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Samson is a mining executive with more than 20 years of management and financial experience. Since 2016 he has been President and CEO of Rogue Resources Inc. Prior to this he served as Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at First Nickel Inc. ("FNI") for four years, including a period of six months as interim COO, responsible for safety, mine development and operations at the (250 person) Lockerby underground mine in Sudbury, Ontario. Prior to FNI, Sean served as Vice President of Commercial Development at Kinross Gold Corp. for five years where he had diverse, multi-functional responsibilities including: supply chain, energy, merger integration, enterprise risk and capital approvals, leading a team of more than 300 people across eight countries. Before joining Kinross, Sean gained several years of international experience as a management consultant at Bain & Company, and traded securities for investment banks in New York and Europe.

Mr. Samson received his AB from Harvard University (USA) and an MBA from the University of Cambridge (UK). He has been an elected PDAC board member and was a Cleantech advisor at MaRS, a Toronto based Innovation Centre. In 2012, Sean won the Canadian Young Mining Leader award from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM).

"Sean will be an asset for Stakeholder as we focus on the Ballarat Gold Project in the White Gold District of Yukon Territory, and set a new agenda for 2019," stated Chris Berlet, President and CEO.

The Company would also like to announce that it has terminated the contract with Mountain View Group and discontinued exploration in Nevada.

