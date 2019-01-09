Westhaven Completes Airborne Geophysics on its Skoonka and Skoonka North Gold Properties

VANCOUVER, Jan. 09, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) reports that it has completed airborne geophysics across its 2,784-hectare Skoonka and 6,167-hectare Skoonka North gold properties, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB).



Total Magnetic Intensity with Stream Sediment Anomalies (ppb)



First Vertical Derivative





In November, 2018 a helicopter-borne high resolution aeromagnetic survey was completed over both properties covering a combined 8,951 hectares. The survey block was flown in a systematic low-level grid pattern at 75-metre line spacing over the Skoonka property and 100-metre line spacing over the Skoonka North property for a total of 1,186 line kilometres. The purpose of these programs is to increase property coverage and to help uncover favourable structures. It is important to determine structural controls that may be associated with zones of gold-silver mineralized veins.

Skoonka Gold Property

In 2017, Westhaven completed soil sampling, rock sampling and prospecting which uncovered anomalous pathfinder geochemistry that suggests the possible continuation of the JJ vein zone to the southwest in a down-dropped fault block that has preserved the upper portions of a system anomalous in mercury, antimony and arsenic. These high-level pathfinders are coincident and on-trend with an airborne magnetic low of similar strike as the JJ vein zone to the northeast. Quartz float and outcrop found during 2017 prospecting and soil sampling at JJ-West further enhances the strength of this target, where in 2005 Strongbow Exploration drilled 20.2 g/t gold over 12.8 metres.

Skoonka North Gold Property

The Skoonka North claims encompass the highest gold-in-silt samples on the SBGB, including 594 parts per billion (ppb) gold (Au), 383.7 ppb Au, and 131.3 ppb Au. The claims have seen limited exploration work and have yet to be drill tested. The airborne geophysics survey was successful in outlining multiple linear magnetic lows. Several of these magnetic low signatures occur within the anomalous gold catchment basins.

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in 4 properties covering over 35,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological setting like those which host other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to major transportation routes and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group. Sable Resources and Westhaven have a combined control of 86% of the SBGB (225,000ha). Any ground staked by Sable within 5 kilometres of Westhaven's existing projects is subject to a 2.5% NSR. In addition, Westhaven has a 30-day Right of First Refusal (ROFR) on any properties outside this 5-kilometre radius.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5521 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, has read and takes responsibility for this release.

