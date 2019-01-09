ExGen Announces Continuance to British Columbia

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
VANCOUVER, Jan. 09, 2019 - ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”) announced today that, effective Friday, January 11, 2019, it will continue from the Province of Alberta to the Province of British Columbia pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders of ExGen at the annual and special meeting held November 5, 2018. A copy of the new Articles of ExGen will be available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
About ExGen Resources Inc.
ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 6 projects in Canada and the US.
Jason Tong Chief Financial Officer Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca
