EnGold Drills 12.75 Grams Per Tonne Gold, 7.5 gpt Silver & 0.27% Copper Over 1.64 Metres at Lac La Hache Project Within a Larger Intercept Grading 5.82 gpt Gold, 5.47 gpt Silver 0.16% Copper Over 3.9 Metres

VANCOUVER, Jan. 9, 2019 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSX-V: EGM, "EnGold" or the "Company") reports that assay results from the Company's most recent drilling campaign have returned significant intercepts of high-grade gold mineralization near the Aurizon Gold Deposit, located within EnGold's 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC. The drilling targeted gold bearing quartz veins and silicified zones discovered on surface via 2018 soil sampling and prospecting, just west of the Aurizon Deposit structure. All 7 short holes (484 m total) encountered mineralization, with the best intercepts being AZS18-69 which cut 12.75 gpt Au, 7.5 gpt Ag & 0.27% Cu over 1.64 within a larger intercept grading 5.82 gpt Au, 5.47 gpt Ag & 0.16% Cu over 3.9 m and AZS18-68 that cut 13.60 gpt Au, 12.60 gpt Ag & 1.87% Cu over 0.94 m. AZS18-68 also cut another intercept further down the hole, grading 5.12 gpt Au, 2.40 gpt Ag & 0.05% Cu over 2.18 m. All significant assays are tabulated below. Intercepts are reported as core lengths as the true width of the mineralized zones has not yet been determined.



Fall 2018 Aurizon South Shallow Drilling - Collar locations, orientations, Assay Summary DDH E N Elev. Dip Az EOH Au Cu Ag Interval From To

NAD 83 Zone 10 m mASL deg deg m g/t % g/t m m m

























AZS18-66 617757 5757679 1429 -50 260 26.82 0.93 0.10 1.16 4.12 10.33 14.12











including 3.30 0.36 3.50 0.29 10.33 10.62











including 4.26 0.28 4.80 0.33 14.12 14.45

























AZS18-67 617757 5757679 1429 -60 260 45.11 11.65 1.03 11.20 0.10 15.54 15.64













2.14 0.97 7.40 0.70 19.55 20.25

























AZS18-68 617757 5757679 1429 -70 260 103.30 4.12 0.09 3.00 0.20 28.37 28.57













1.73 0.06 1.20 1.50 30.50 32.00













1.85 0.31 2.60 1.04 33.46 34.50













4.14 0.22 4.10 0.42 38.80 39.22













13.60 1.87 12.60 0.94 62.63 63.57













5.12 0.05 2.40 2.18 94.75 96.93

























AZS18-69 617757 5757679 1429 -60 286 75.90 5.82 0.16 5.47 3.90 7.10 11.00











including 12.75 0.27 7.50 1.64 7.10 8.74

























AZS18-70 617757 5757679 1429 -60 220 108.50 3.39 0.96 7.80 1.00 26.05 27.05













2.13 0.19 2.90 0.20 50.50 50.70













1.37 0.09 22.25 3.25 76.00 79.25

























AZS18-71 617789 5757678 1424 -55 40.00 66.75 0.21 0.84 5.40 0.20 46.60 46.80

























AZS18-72 617789 5757678 1424 -53 85.00 57.61 0.56 0.02 4.30 0.44 37.00 37.44

Assays have also been received for grab samples collected from two new bedrock exposures, including 59.1 gpt Au, 77.7 gpt Ag, 2.4 % Cu, 18.55 gpt Au, 30.3 gpt Ag, 0.6% cu, 13.6 gpt Au, 5.8 gpt Ag, 0.3 % Cu and 6.9 gpt Au, 12.9 gpt Ag, 0.3 % Cu. A map showing the locations of new and previously announced grab sample can be viewed here: https://www.engold.ca/projects/maps-images/

"These strong gold assays confirm that an exciting new area of exploration potential is emerging at Lac La Hache," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "This new area of high-grade quartz veins is added to the Lac La Hache 7-kilometer trend of highest potential, including the high-grade copper skarn to the northwest at Spout and G1, underexplored porphyry potential in the middle, and the Aurizon Gold deposit to the southeast."

Assay results have also be received from the initial two holes (DDH18-44 and 18-45) testing a high intensity (up to 38 mV/V) and large (1500 m x 1000 m) Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly located approximately 1000 m east of the G1 Copper Zone. The size and location of the anomaly may have important genetic implications relating to the copper-magnetite replacement style mineralization at G1, where weak positive IP responses coincide with semi-massive magnetite-copper and a broad 58 m interval of "porphyry-style" alteration grading 0.47 % Cu. As expected, the first two holes within the IP anomaly intersected very strong pyrite mineralization, but with low copper values at the locations drilled. The results will be incorporated into future targeting in this area.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper/gold exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC. EnGold's vision is to identify and delineate mineral resources at Lac La Hache that could potentially support an economically feasible and environmentally sustainable underground mining operation. The Spout Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the 2017 G1 Copper Discovery, located within a 7-kilometer area on the property, are all considered by EnGold to be potentially underground minable targets. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving exceptional shareholder and stakeholder value by fulfilling its vision to profitably supply valuable and much needed metals to the global marketplace.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

