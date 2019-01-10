Superior Gold Inc. to Present at TD Securities Mining Conference in Toronto

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2019 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced that management will be attending and presenting at the upcoming TD Securities Mining Conference in Toronto, as well as meeting with investors throughout the conference which will be held between January 16-17.

The executive team of Superior Gold will be providing a company update at 11:15 am ET on Wednesday, January 16.

This presentation will be available on the Company's website: https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations/2019/.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold mine and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

