Exploring Steps to start production on mining assets for Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG)

Discussions to include: Itronics' Inc. Stock Symbol (OTC: ITRO) Breakthrough Technology to Clean Cyanide out of Leached Mining Materials and to abstract silver and gold.

CABORCA, Jan. 10, 2019 - Everett Jolly of Uptick Newswire will interview Stan Berk of Mexus Gold (MXSG), Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates. This will be the 4th interview with Everett Jolly on Uptick Newswire's 'Stock Day' Exploring the steps to start production of Mexus Golds mining assets.



MexusGoldUS (OTCQB: MXSG) is a gold and silver producing company with projects in Mexico. The company seeks properties and projects with high grade mineralized material and low operating costs. The company currently has three properties in various stages of exploration with certain properties currently in production.



The Santa Elena project is a 7,300-acre property near Caborca, Sonora State, Mexico. This property lies on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear trend which is home to some of the largest gold mines in the world, including La Herradura and Noche Buena. This property consists of 8 different concessions.

Mexus also owns rights to the San Felix project which is located in the NW portion of the Sonora State, Mexico. The property consists of 7 concessions totaling approximately 26,689 acres. The project infrastructure is complete including haul roads, an approximate 3-million-ton leach pad, 1600 GPM Merrill Crowe recovery system and open pits ready to mine.

The Ures claim is located 80km NE of Hermosillo, Mexico. The property encompasses 6900 acres and a total of 8 concessions. The company is currently evaluating the El Scorpio concession, which has high grade copper, and the Ocho Hermanos which has high grade silver. Mexus has a geologist on-site who is currently sampling the property which will be the basis for a mining plan.

Mexus feels it is well positioned with production nearing at multiple properties and very little debt on the balance sheet. Management looks to maximize shareholder return with the goal of becoming a dividend producing company.

Mexus’ Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Sonora State, Mexico. This fully permitted project consists of 7 concessions and totals over 3200 acres. The property is easily accessible from the local highway with major infrastructure a short distance away.

Geography

The Santa Elena mine is dominated by a series of fissure white quartz veins where 6 important systems have been recognized. Three or four low angle shear zones are also present with important prospects in them and notable higher gold grades as bonanza pockets. The fissure quartz veins have an average width of 2.1 meters.

The Julio vein extends more than 800 meters before it buries and is known for high bonanza grades which includes the underground mining site on the property. There is an estimated 415,000 tons on the surface with a minimum of 5 grams per ton. There are also four shear zones recognized in the area. Shear zone 1 is coincident with the Julio Vein and had a sample graded at 11.5 grams. Shear zone 2 is 400 meters to the SE and parallel to the vein system 1 through 5. Shear zone 3 contains a bonanza pocket which had sample results as high as 19 grams and was graded at an average of 5.5 grams from assayed results. Shear zone 4 presently contains some pits, adits, and shafts and graded 2 grams from eight samples. The 6 major vein structures identified in the area S of the Julio shaft account for nearly 4,000,000 tons of mineralized material with average gold grade of 2.5 grams with three times as much in silver.

The fissure quartz vein systems have a general attitude of N33E and dip to the SE 60-70. They have a width average of 2.1 meters. The quartz is massive and mostly fractured, and often brecciated due to multiple pulses during deposition. They carry low sulphide content. Minor pyrite is present and mostly turned to hematite. Some malaquite after chalcopyrite is also common but not abundant. The fissure quartz veins were deposited on tensional fracturing possibly created by the left-lateral movement on the major Mojave Sonora megashear supposedly located only about 13 kilometers west of the area. These fissures have a conjugate attitude to the major trend. The depth of the quartz vein depends on the brittleness of the host rock, in this case a granodiorite is a basement rock which is very homogeneous and can have constant brittle consistency for hundreds of meters as noted in the lengths observed on the surface. Quartz veins could attain depths to 1000 meters before they reduce to a tight fissure. Although metal deposition is often zoned at depth controlled by the pressure -temperature conditions, it is known to have these zones extending for more than 1000 meters in depth.

OVERVIEW

In addition to the Santa Elena and San Felix mines, Mexus Gold also owns the mineral rights to approximately 10,000 acres over 9 concessions near Hermosillo, Mexico. The concessions include the Ocho Hermanos, 370, San Ramon, Plat Osa, Edgar 1, Edgar 2, El Scorpio, Los Laureles, and Mexus Gold. The concessions are located in Sonora State in northern Mexico approximately 80 road kilometers northeast of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico near 29o 25’ North and 110o 35’ West. The property is accessed from Hermosillo by driving via good paved road to the town of El Scorpio and then for 15 kilometers over dirt roads to the prospects. The company is presently evaluating 2 concessions: The El Scorpio and Ocho Hermanos. A technical report was completed on the El Scorpio concession by geologist, Paul Pelke.

El Scorpio Concession

The El Scorpio de Ures Prospects are located in Western Cordillera of North America. The entire project area is underlain by a sedimentary sequence consisting of quartzites, limestones and shales, intruded by dacitic and dioritic to granodioritic stocks. The contact zones are well metamorphosed (contact metamorphism). Later rhyolites appear to lie on top of the sedimentary – igneous – metamorphic package. Where observed, the sediments appear to be relatively flat lying except where disrupted locally by the intrusive bodies. In the mineralized areas, all of the prospects lie within altered portions of the intrusives or within the metamorphic halo around these intrusives. The extent of the metamorphic halo is not able to be determined at this point in time. The metamorphism is accompanied by alteration. The alteration types range from silicification, argillic alteration, propylitic alteration (chlorite and epidote), and finally surface oxidation. In places, the silicification is pervasive; however, quartz veins and veinlets are also present especially in the 370 Area and in the El Scorpio area.

The area is interpreted to be a copper porphyry system.

Ocho Hermanos Concession

The Ocho Hermanos concession is a high-grade silver property. There is silica with massive sulfur and limestone. There is a 30-degree mantle of unknown length that needs to be drilled. Geologist Elias Badilla has performed preliminary sampling with excellent results. The test runs on three kilos of sulfide ores showed 5kg to 27kg of silver per ton. The company is looking for an economical way to extract the silver.

Plan

The plan for both concessions is to obtain the necessary permits to build additional access roads on both properties. Mexus looks to drill both concessions which will be the basis for a mining plan.

Mexus’ newly acquired San Felix Project is located in the NW portion of the Sonoran state and is part of the Desert Gold Province. The mine consists of 7 concessions totaling approximately 26,689 acres. The concessions are as follows:

San Carlos

Phoenix

Phoenix 3

Marco 1

Marco 2

Phoenix 4

San Felix

The local geology consists of Andesite, Granite and Polimictic Conglomerate.

Andesite. The main outcrops of rocks are represented by a volcano sedimentary sequence of Cretacic age, andesites with interbedding of sandstone, minor siltstone and siliceous sediments. Andesite presents several textural variations from aphanitic to porphyritic and a regional low-grade metamorphism (silicification, chloritization and minor and local epidotization), in general color is dark green. The sequence is tilted approx. 40 degrees toward west.

Granite. From the SE corner of San Félix Claim, toward SE a 1 km the granitic outcrops start, representing the transition between the moderate level topography and low level terrane. The rock is a clear biotite granite with variations to granodiorite, in exposed cuts along the wash, some low angle structures with possible mineralization (they are in Mexichem ground) are altering this intrusive, a Laramidic age (Cretacic – Tertiary) is suggested.

Polimictic Conglomerate. An N20E oriented graben has been filled with gravel of different composition and poorly cemented with sand and clays, is important to consider that Las Palomas is a Placer Gold deposit and this type of conglomerates can contain more extended free gold eroded from upper levels of mineral deposits of this area.

Situated on the property is an approximate 3-million-ton leach pad in place and a 1600 GPM Merrill Crow gold recovery system. Having the leach pad and recovery system in place will greatly reduce the time and cost to bring this mine into production.

"I am excited to host Stan Berk for the 1st time on our show," said Everett Jolly, host of Uptick Newswire's 'Stock Day' Podcast. "Since the last time we had Mexus Gold on the show, some real breakthrough information on the mining assets and drilling has developed.



"I encourage listeners to tune in to get a full update on MXSG," continued Mr. Jolly, to find out about the company and where it's going.

To listen to the interview in its entirety, go to https://upticknewswire.com/ on February 4th after 9:00 am EDT.

Discussions include:

Itronics' Metalurgical Inc. Stock Symbol (ITRO) Breakthrough Technology to Clean Cyanide out of Leached Mining Materials and to Extract Silver, Gold and Other Valuable Metals.

The complete article is available at: https://elkodaily.com/mining/mineral-extraction-pioneer-rethinks-metallurgy/article_a5cc1720-5a7f-592a-bf93-c5f3e671d04b.html



“The process has potential to unlock unrealized resources in previously mined material, and hopefully, its ability to extract precious metals from virgin ore,” the article says. Elko Daily.com goes into detail on how Dr. Whitney, the founder and President of Itronics, developed his theories and how Itronics is working with a junior mining company.

Itronics has proven over the last 25 plus years that toxic waste streams can be recycled to zero waste and brought back into the community as saleable goods. These proven Zero Waste Technologies are Photographic Liquid Toxic Waste, E-Waste (Electronic Waste) and Mine Tailings with Cyanide Contamination.

Dr. John Whitney and Itronics have won numerous Cleantech awards. Please see the following link for a list of some of the awards: http://www.itronics.com/cleantech_awards.shtml

“I encourage listeners to tune in to get a full update on MXSG,” continued Everett Jolly, to find out more about the company and potential investment opportunities.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

775-722-6171

About Itronics:

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Creative Green Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted "Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling" plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning "Zero Waste" Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally

