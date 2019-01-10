Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
SEMAFO Reports Production of 244,600 Ounces for 2018; Achieves Annual Production Guidance

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2019 - Semafo Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) reports 2018 production of 244,600 ounces of gold, achieving its annual production guidance.

Operational Highlights

  • Record quarterly production of 95,200 ounces of gold, due to a first full quarter of production at Boungou
  • Annual production of 244,600 ounces, in line with 2018 guidance of 235,000 to 265,000 ounces
  • Production at Boungou totalled 53,100 ounces of gold in the quarter, reflecting average head grade of 6.34 g/t Au

 

Mining Operations
Boungou, Burkina Faso





Three-month period
ended December 31,
2018

Four-month period
ended December 31,
2018




Tonnes processed

276,800

368,100

Head grade (g/t)

6.34

5.75

Recovery (%)

94

94

Gold ounces produced

53,100

63,600

 

During the four months of commercial production, Boungou produced 63,600 ounces of gold, meeting the 2018 guidance of between 60,000 and 70,000 ounces of gold. Boungou produced a total of 75,600 ounces in 2018 including pre-commercial production of 12,000 ounces. The strong performance in the quarter is mainly due to the head grade, as we reached the higher-grade zones of the starter pit.

 

Mining Operations
Mana, Burkina Faso


Three-month period

ended December 31,

Year

ended December 31,

2018

2017

Variation

2018

2017

Variation








Tonnes processed

636,300

653,500

(3%)

2,573,900

2,739,900

(6%)

Head grade (g/t)

2.36

2.43

(3%)

2.36

2.46

(4%)

Recovery (%)

87

97

(10%)

93

95

(2%)

Gold ounces produced

42,100

49,500

(15%)

181,000

206,400

(12%)

 

Mana production for the quarter and the full year was in line with our expectations. Variations between 2018 and 2017 reflect mainly the change in ore mix.

Development of Siou underground is progressing according to plan. At year-end, we had completed 1,060 of the 5,600 meters of underground development required to commence production.

2019 Outlook
The 2019 outlook and 2018 selected financial results will be released before market open on February 8, 2019.

About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

www.semafo.com

 

SOURCE SEMAFO



Contact
SEMAFO, John Jentz, Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, John.Jentz@semafo.com; Ruth Hanna, Analyst, Investor Relations, Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com; Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408, North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408
