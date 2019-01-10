Barrick to Announce Q4 2018 Results on February 13, Preliminary Q4 Production Results on January 21
TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick” or the “company”) will release its fourth quarter results to end December 2018 on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation on the results at 11:00 a.m. EST at Barrick’s head office in Toronto on that day. The presentation will be linked to a webcast and conference call.
- Release of Q4 preliminary production and sales information
January 21, 16:30 EST / 21:30 UTC
- Q4 results release
February 13, 07:00 EST / 12:00 UTC
- Toronto results presentation
February 13, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
Barrick head office,
TD Canada Trust Tower
161 Bay Street, Suite 3700, Toronto
- Conference call and webcast linked to presentation
February 13, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
US/Canada (toll-free): 1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free): 0808 101 2791
International (toll): +1 416 915 3239
Webcast
If you wish to attend the presentation in Toronto, please contact Kathy du Plessis at Barrick@dpapr.com or Deni Nicoski at DNicoski@barrick.com.
The Q4 2018 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.
The webcast will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 2852.
The company will release preliminary production and sales information for Q4 2018 on January 21, after market close.
Shareholders are reminded that on January 2, 2019, following the merger with Randgold Resources, Barrick’s trading ticker on the New York Stock Exchange changed from ABX to GOLD. On the Toronto Stock Exchange, it remains ABX.
Enquiries:
Group investor & media relations
Kathy du Plessis
Tel/mobile +44 20 7557 7738
Barrick@dpapr.com
Senior VP, Investor Relations
Deni Nicoski
Tel +1 416 307 7410
DNicoski@barrick.com
Website: www.barrick.com