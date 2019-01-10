Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. to Attend Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2019

TORONTO and NUCLA, Jan. 10, 2019 - Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (“Western” or the ”Company”) announces that company representatives of Western will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2019 to be held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at the Vancouver Convention Centre on January 20-21, 2019. The conference is sponsored annually by Cambridge House International. Western will be at booth 717 to meet with attendees of the conference.



The CEO of the Company, George Glasier will be making a corporate presentation on Sunday 1/20 at 1:30pm and participating in a vanadium panel discussion on Monday 1/21 at 11:40am. The vanadium panel participants constitute most of North America’s available near-term vanadium mine production.

Throughout the conference Mr. Glasier will be available for individual meetings with shareholders and stakeholders. If you wish to meet with Western, please email the Company’s Investor Relations department at ir@western-uranium.com to set up a meeting or visit Western at booth #717.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado-based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States, and development and application of ablation mining technology.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND CAUTIONARY NOTE

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

