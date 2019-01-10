Century Cobalt Corp. Commences Creation of Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2019 - Century Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB: CCOB) ("Century Cobalt" or the "Company"), a publicly traded cobalt exploration company based in Century City, CA, is pleased to announce the engagement of Critical Minerals expert Daniel McGroarty (Washington, D.C), in order to establish the Company’s Advisory Board in 2019.



“The cobalt market, driven by significant advances in materials science and advanced manufacturing, is changing rapidly. As our management team works to progress our Emperium Project, we will look to our Advisory Board to help us understand technology trends, national security imperatives and R&D developments that are driving demand for cobalt,” said Alex Stanbury, CEO. “We’re pleased to have Dan McGroarty to lead our Advisory Board and bring us his essential perspectives on technology and public policy developments that are shaping the cobalt market.” Mr. Stanbury has asked Mr. McGroarty to recommend additional Advisory Board members to the Century Cobalt Board, with the aim of formalizing future appointments in the first quarter of 2019.

About Daniel McGroarty

For nearly two decades, Daniel McGroarty has consulted with firms in the resource sector, focusing on strategic and critical metals, and serves on the advisory boards of companies developing more than a dozen critical minerals and metals. He has served as a critical materials subject-matter expert, testifying before the energy and natural resource committees of the U.S. House and Senate, and has consulted to the Institutes for Defense Analyses, which provides research and analytical work to the U.S. Department of Defense for its bi-annual National Defense Stockpile reports. McGroarty is principal of the non-profit American Resource Policy Network, a resource development think tank, and is Adjunct Professor at The George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management.

Prior to establishing his consultancy, Mr. McGroarty served in the White House as Special Assistant to President George H.W. Bush and as presidential appointee to two Secretaries of Defense, Caspar W. Weinberger and Frank C. Carlucci III.

Mr. McGroarty signed a consulting Agreement with Century Cobalt on January 9th, 2018 and will officially start work on assembling the Advisory Board immediately.

About Century Cobalt

The Company is focused on identifying, assessing and developing high-potential, economic, early-stage cobalt production opportunities in North America to take advantage of the growing demand for secure, ethically-sourced and conflict-free cobalt supplies. It holds a 100% interest in 695 lode claims representing 13,900 acres in the heart of the largest and most prolific cobalt mineralization trend in the U.S. Commonly known as the Idaho Cobalt Belt, this region is important nationally as it contains the largest known cobalt resources in the United States and is home to the most advanced cobalt project in the U.S. – eCobalt’s Idaho Cobalt Project. A 30- to 35-mile long NW-SE oriented metallogenic district characterized by stratiform copper-cobalt deposits, the Idaho Cobalt Belt also includes numerous historic mines and prospects of the centrally located Blackbird district, the Salmon Canyon deposit to the northwest, and deposits of the Iron Creek area to the southeast.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

