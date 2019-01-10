Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Melkior Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

19:01 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Timmins, January 10, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Melkior") (TSXV - "MKR") is pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors and officers of the Company for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at the price of $0.15 per share for five years. In the event of resignation from the Company by a director or officer, the Options granted to such director or officer will be subject to an accelerated one year exercise period commencing on the date of resignation in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Keith James Deluce"

Keith James Deluce, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 705-267-4000

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


