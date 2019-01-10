Rotation to Change Name to Scottie Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2019 - Rotation Minerals Ltd. (“Rotation” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ROT) is pleased to announce that, effective January 14, 2019, the Company will change its company name from Rotation Minerals Ltd. to Scottie Resources Corp. In addition to the change of company name, the Company will change its trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange from “ROT” to “SCOT”.



ABOUT ROTATION

Rotation owns a 100% interest in the high grade, past-producing, Scottie Gold property located in the heart of the Golden Triangle. In addition, Rotation owns 100% interests in the Ruby Silver property, the Black Hills property and the Stock property (75% of which is optioned to Jaxon Minerals Inc.) all located in the Golden Triangle.

Further information on Rotation can be found on the Company’s website at www.rotationminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Bradley Rourke"

Bradley Rourke

President & CEO

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.