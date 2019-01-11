Largo Resources Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2019 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces today that Mr. Alberto Beeck has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer for Largo, stated: "On behalf of Largo's Board of Directors and management team, I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Beeck for his long-standing commitment and valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

