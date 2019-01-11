E3 Metals Announces Change of Auditor

CALGARY, Jan. 11, 2019 - E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC: EEMMF) (the "Corporation" or "E3 Metals") an emerging petro-lithium developer announces that in compliance with Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 51-102"), it has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LLP (the "Predecessor Auditor") tendered its resignation as auditor at the request of the Corporation. The Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Corporation is of the opinion that having a Calgary-based auditor is in the best interests of the Corporation as the Corporation's head office is located in Calgary. The Board of Directors has appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") to fill the vacancy in the office of auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation.

There were no reservations or modified opinions contained in the Predecessor Auditor's reports on any of the financial statements of the Corporation commencing at the beginning of the two most recently completed fiscal years and ending on December 31, 2017, or for any subsequent period preceding the Predecessor Auditor's resignation for which an audit report was issued or requested. Further, in the opinion of the Corporation's Audit Committee and Board of Directors there are no "reportable events" as defined in Section 4.11(1) of NI 51-102.

E3 Metals is a Petro-Lithium company rapidly advancing the development of direct recovery lithium brine projects in Alberta. The Corporation's immediate goal is to demonstrate a commercially viable chemical concentration process and believes this is a key driver to commercial production of its Alberta Petro-Lithium brine resource.

