Melkior - Hemlo VTEM Survey Imminent

Timmins, January 11, 2019 - wp] ("Melkior") is pleased to announce that a 808 line kilometer airborne survey has been awarded to GEOTECH using their VTEM plus time-domain system. The survey will cover the entire White Lake Project with a 100m line spacing. Melkior is currently next in queue, it is anticipated that the survey will be initiated within two weeks.
Melkior has identified a considerable number of areas that merit follow up work through the combination of historical review of assessment reports, the 2017 soil sampling program and limited prospecting and ground truthing. The VTEM survey will provide an excellent consolidated and accurate base of the EM and magnetics for the White Lake Project. Field work is planned for 2019 to follow up on Target Areas already established and ground truth the results of the VTEM survey.
There is currently an active Exploration Permit that allows trenching and drilling on the core Kakeeway legacy claim. Melkior hopes to advance this core area to the drilling stage in 2019.
Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
