NovoCarbon Names Technology Entrepreneur Bruce Reading to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2019 - Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, (“GLK”, “NovoCarbon” or the “Company” TSX-V:GLK, OTCQB:GLKIF, FWB:8GL) today announces the appointment of Bruce Reading as a Director of the Company, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.



Bruce Reading brings nearly 30 years of experience building teams and creating business value in a variety of strategic roles including sales, marketing, asset management, mergers & acquisitions and operations to NovoCarbon. Mr. Reading said, "NovoCarbon is a customer-centric, quality driven, technology company that is operating in the graphite sector. The ecosystem of partnerships they have built has positioned the company for scale and success during a very exciting time for the industry. I believe that my background is ideally suited to be able to assist NovoCarbon through its’ next chapter of growth and I am delighted to become a member of the Board of Directors.”

Bruce is Chairman and CEO of Pica9 and has founded and built multiple successful businesses. Before founding Pica9, Bruce was CEO of VoltDB, a venture-capital backed enterprise software company. Bruce also served as senior vice president and general manager for Compuware Corporation. Prior to Compuware, he spent six years as president, chief operating officer and senior vice president at Gomez, Inc. Bruce has also served in senior management capacities at Access International, Cayman Systems and Dictaphone Corporation. A native Canadian, Bruce maintains an active role in the startup community as a seed investor and board member to several early stage companies, is a father to four great kids and an avid hockey fan. Bruce received his BS in Economics from McMaster University.

Mr. Paul Ferguson, CEO of NovoCarbon’s USA subsidiary said, “Bruce Reading has been a great friend to the Company over the past few years and we have benefited from his informal advice and counsel. For Bruce to take on the responsibilities of a Director is a natural evolution of this process. Bruce’s business acumen and entrepreneurial experience will be a tremendous benefit to the Board and to the Company’s shareholders.”

About NovoCarbon Corporation: NovoCarbon is a Clean Technology Minerals Processing Company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

There is no significant graphite production in North America now. As pricing and demand continue to rise, NovoCarbon is one of the first new domestic suppliers to a growing regional customer base. We continually work to deliver products of the best quality with outstanding customer service.

The Company is party to an agreement for long-term supply of high quality natural graphite concentrate from Brazil. NovoCarbon is presently working with an established US-based processor for toll micronization services. The Company has partnered with Ashland Advanced Materials for commercial-scale purification operations at Ashland’s 110,000 square foot purification facility located in Niagara, New York.

Through our partner relationships, NovoCarbon began selling micronized synthetic graphite beginning in 2016 and now supplies micronized and high purity micronized natural flake graphite products to a growing customer base.

Further information regarding NovoCarbon can be found on the Company’s website at: www.novocarbon.com.

NovoCarbon trades as GLKIF on the OTCQB market in the US and as GLK on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada. There are currently 132,656,830 shares outstanding.

Note: The current legal name of the corporation is Great Lakes Graphite Inc., which is doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation until final approval by the shareholders and the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Gorman

Chief Executive Officer

Email: pgorman@greatlakesgraphite.com

Paul Ferguson

CEO, NovoCarbon, Inc.

Email: pferguson@novocarbon.com

1-800-754-4510 x106

