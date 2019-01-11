SOPerior Fertilizer Negotiates Conclusion of Convertible Note Funding

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2019 - SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:SOP) is pleased to announce it has entered into a termination agreement to conclude its convertible note funding with The Lind Partners (“Lind”).



Terms of the Termination Agreement

The Company will make a one-time payment to Lind of $1,165,000 USD on or before March 1 st , 2019, which payment will be reduced to $1,140,000 USD if paid on or before January 31 st , 2019 (the “Release Payment”);

, 2019, which payment will be reduced to $1,140,000 USD if paid on or before January 31 , 2019 (the “Release Payment”); On the date of the Termination Agreement, the Company will issue to Lind: (i) common shares with an aggregate value of $100,000 USD at a price per common share equal to the five-day volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) immediately prior to the date of issuance; and (ii) warrants to purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at exercise price of $0.06 CAD per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance (together, the “Security Consideration”);

Following the issuance of the Security Consideration and receipt of the Release Payment, the Funding Agreement will be terminated, the outstanding warrants issued to Lind on January 5, 2017 and exercisable for 6,511,326 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.50 per common share will be terminated, and Lind will release the security it holds on Blawn Mountain and Valleyfield Fertilizer.

Executive Chairman and Director, R. Bruce Duncan commented, “We are pleased to have reached an agreement to retire the convertible note within the next few weeks, making SOP debt-free and paving the way to advance off-take discussions and commence negotiations with global project financiers to develop Blawn Mountain and related infrastructure.”

The Termination Agreement was conditionally approved by the TSX on January 4, 2019.

