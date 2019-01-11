Pure Nickel Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, January 11, 2019 - Pure Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NIC) (the "Company") provides the following corporate updates.

Mr. R. David Russell has been appointed as CEO and President of the Company. Mr. Russell has over three decades of executive experience in the mineral exploration and development industry. From 2002 to June 2010 he was President, CEO and a director of the former Apollo Gold Corp. (now First Majestic Silver). Mr. Russell's previous positions included Vice-President and CEO of Getchell Gold Company/Placer Dome Gold, General Manager, US Operations, LAC Minerals Ltd. (purchased by Barrick Gold Corp.), Manager, Underground Mining, Independence Mining Company, Project Manager, Hecla Mining Company, Manager, Lincoln Project FMC/Meridian Gold. Mr. Russell graduated from the Montana School of Mineral Science and Technology with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mining Engineering. He has been a director of Pure Nickel for over twelve years and as its new CEO will bring a new strategic direction to the Company. The Company thanks David McPherson for his dedication to Pure Nickel and the Company's board and management wish him well in his future endeavours.

At the Company's Annual General and Special meeting of the Shareholders ("AGM") Grant Thornton LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The following incumbent directors were re-elected: Thomas Kofman, David McPherson, R. David Russell and W.S. (Steve) Vaughan. A majority of the votes were withheld from the directors and upon conclusion of the meeting David McPherson resigned as director and the board accepted his resignation effective immediately. The remaining directors of the board will work quickly with R. David Russell to identify new opportunities for the Company and a new director to replace Mr. McPherson. Overall composition of the board will also be considered.

About Pure Nickel Inc.

Pure Nickel is a mineral exploration company with a diverse collection of gold, nickel, copper and platinum group element exploration projects in North America.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Pure Nickel are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Pure Nickel's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future exploration activities and cash flows, and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Pure Nickel undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

