Fairmont Announces Board Changes

Vancouver, January 11, 2019 - Fairmont Resources Inc. ("Fairmont" or the "Company") has announced that, effective December 31, 2018, Harvey McKenzie has resigned as director of the Company and he has been replaced by Binyomin Posen, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Posen is a Senior Analyst at Plaza Capital Limited, where he focuses on corporate finance, capital markets and helping companies to go public. After three and a half years of studies overseas, he returned to complete his baccalaureate degree in Toronto. Upon graduating (on the Dean's List) he began his career as an analyst at a Toronto boutique investment bank where his role consisted of raising funds for IPOs and RTOs, business development for portfolio companies and client relations. He is currently director and senior officer at Agau Resources Inc., director of Senternet Phi Gamma Inc., director and senior officer at Dixie Brands Inc. (formerly, Academy Explorations Inc.) and director at Jiminex Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Lerner

President, CEO and Director

Fairmont Resources Inc.

Tel: 416-710-4906

mlerner10@gmail.com

www.fairmontresources.ca

Forward Looking Information: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement. Accordingly, readers should not undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.