Jourdan Announces Change of Auditor and Appointment of Corporate Secretary

TORONTO, January 11, 2019 - Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) ("JOURDAN" or the "Company") announced today that it has changed auditors from Gram LLP ("Gram") to UHY McGovern Hurley LLP ("McGovern"), effective January 8, 2019. At the request of the former auditor Gram, Gram has resigned as of the effective date of January 8, 2019. McGovern has been appointed as the successor auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51‐102 ("NI 51‐102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR together with letters from both Gram and McGovern, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events (as defined in NI 51‐102) between Gram and the Company.

In addition, the board of directors of the Company appointed Aaron Atin as the Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Aaron Atin is a corporate lawyer who works as a legal consultant to various TSX, TSX Venture and CSE-listed companies in the mining and technology industries. He was previously an associate at a large Toronto corporate law firm, where he worked on a variety of corporate, securities and commercial transactions. Mr. Atin studied at the University of Toronto, Faculty of Law, and the University of Waterloo, where he obtained a Juris Doctor and a Bachelor of Arts degree, respectively.

About Jourdan Resources:

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol JOR on the TSX Venture Exchange and 2JR1 on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This mine is part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), China's largest automotive battery manufacturer.

