Sandspring Resources provides updates on Chicharrón Drilling, Toroparu Studies, and announces that it has entered into an Agreement for Investor Relations Services

As press released on December 19, 2018, the Company is conducting a drilling program on its 100% owned Chicharrón silver-gold project located near Segovia, Antioquia, Colombia. The first phase of this drill program is designed to test extensions of mineralization around the historic former producer, the Guia Antigua Mine. To date, five drill holes have been completed and assay results are pending.

At Toroparu, our flagship gold project located in Guyana, work by SRK Consulting (USA) on the re-scoping study continues. The goal of the study work is to establish the basis to move Toroparu forward to development even if gold prices remain at current levels. Sandspring has commenced discussions with Wheaton Precious Metals regarding the re-scoping study and work done to date.

The Company has entered into an arm’s length investor relations agreement (the “IR Agreement”) with Future Money Trends, LLC and affiliates (“FMT”), a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Texas with an office at 1102 S. Austin Ave, #110-283, Georgetown, Texas, USA. FMT is headed by Kenneth Ameduri, a media investor relations specialist in the natural resources sector. To the knowledge of the Company, neither FMT nor its principals own any securities of Sandspring. The IR Agreement is for an initial term of 90 days at an aggregate cost of US$300,000 to provide financial publishing and digital marketing services to the Company. Pursuant to the IR Agreement, FMT will raise public awareness of the Company (including its social media presence) and will promote the Company’s business.

About Sandspring Resources Ltd.

Sandspring Resources Ltd. is a Canadian junior mining company currently moving toward a feasibility study for the Toroparu Project in Guyana, South America with 7.4 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories. A prefeasibility study completed in May 2013 (NI 43-101 Technical Report, Prefeasibility Study, Toroparu Gold Project, Upper Puruni River Area, Guyana, dated May 24, 2013 completed by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc., available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)) outlined the design of an open-pit mine producing more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually over an initial 16-year mine life. Sandspring and Wheaton Precious Metals (formerly known as Silver Wheaton) entered into a gold and silver purchase agreement for the Toroparu Project in 2013 which remains in force and effect. Sandspring also holds a 100% interest in the Chicharrón Gold Project located in the Segovia-Remedios mining district, Antioquia, Colombia. Additional information is available at www.sandspringresources.com or by email at info@sandspringresources.com.

