Nova Minerals Ltd: Thompson Brothers Lithium Project Update

Melbourne, Australia - The directors of Nova Minerals Ltd. (Nova or Company) (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) on behalf of Snow Lake Resources Ltd are pleased to announce an update on Snow Lake Resources Ltd. See Snow Lake Resources release below.Thompson Bros. Lithium Project Nova Minerals Ltd. own the rights to earn up to 80% ownership interest of the Thompson Bros. Lithium Project from Ashburton Ventures Inc. by financing their commitments relating to their Option Agreement with Strider Resources Ltd.The project is well advanced and with a maiden Inferred Resource of 6.3 Mt @ 1.38% containing 86,940 tonnes of Li2O with an additional exploration target of 3 to 7Mt @ between 1.3 and 1.5% Li2O in the immediate area of the resource. Initial metallurgical test work demonstrates the project can produce a concentrate material of 6.37% Li2O using standard metallurgical laboratory test techniques.To view the release, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J13196BM





