Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Queensland Bauxite Ltd: ASX Approval Letter and Terms of ASX Waivers

06:16 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Queensland Bauxite Ltd. (ACN 124 873 507) (ASX:QBL) (Company) is most pleased to announce that the Company has received the formal approval letter for its application for reinstatement to the official list of ASX Limited (ASX).

The Company's securities are to be reinstated to official quotation on a date to be decided by ASX but not before 25 January 2019, subject to compliance with the conditions as set out in the ASX letter, which include the conclusion of the Offers and transactions and issues of shares as set out in the Company's prospectus dated 27 September 2018 (as supplemented) (Prospectus). The Company anticipates the ASX conditions as set out in its letter will be satisfied by the 25th January 2019.

The terms of the ASX waivers granted in connection with the approval are set out in Annexure A to this announcement. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the meaning given in the Company's Prospectus.

The Company is looking forward to 2019 being an exciting year for all our shareholders as we build the hemp seed food and medicinal cannabis businesses to the satisfaction of shareholder expectations.

To view the release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I0A44DQD



About Queensland Bauxite Ltd:

Queensland Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:QBL) is an Australian listed company focused on the exploration and development of its bauxite tenements in Queensland and New South Wales. The Company's lead project is the South Johnstone Bauxite Deposit in northern Queensland which has rail running through the project area and is approximately 15-24 kilometres from the nearest deep water port. The Company intends to become a bauxite producer with a focus on commencing production at South Johnstone as early as possible. The Company also pursues additional investment opportunities, and has agreed to acquire a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Limited, an Australian leader in the hemp and Cannabis industries, and a 100% shareholding in Medcan Australia Pty Ltd, a company with an ODC cultivation and production License and a DA approved Cannabis production and manufacturing facility.



Source:

Queensland Bauxite Ltd.



Contact:

Queensland Bauxite Ltd. Tel: +61-2-9291-9000 For further information or any queries please email the Company at: sfeldman@queenslandbauxite.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Queensland Bauxite Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.queenslandbauxite.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap