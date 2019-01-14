Cobalt 27 to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, TD and Indaba Investment Conferences

TSX Venture: KBLT

OTCQX: CBLLF

FRA: 27O



TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2019 - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(OTCQX: CBLLF)(FRA: 27O), a battery metals streaming and royalty company offering direct exposure to cobalt, nickel and lithium, integral elements in key technologies of electric vehicles and energy storage systems, today announced its participation in the following investment conferences:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mr. Martin Vydra, Head of Strategy, will be the keynote speaker on Tuesday January 15 th , 2019 at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Battery & Energy Storage Forum, to be held in New York City, NY.





Mr. Justin Cochrane, President and COO, will be presenting on Thursday January 17 th , 2019 at 3:00 pm ET, at TD Securities Mining Conference, to be held in Toronto, Canada, on January 16 th and 17 th , 2019.





Mr. Anthony Milewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating on the panel Today's Future Metals at 10:40 am SAST on Friday February 1, 2019; and, moderating the investment panel at 1:15 pm SAST, on Saturday February 3, at the Arlington Pre-Daba Conference to be held in Hermanus near Cape Town, South Africa, on February 1 st through 3 rd , 2019.





Mr. Anthony Milewski will presenting on Monday February 4 th , 2019, at 11:50 am SAST, and hosting one-on-one meetings as part of 121 Mining Investment Cape Town, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, on February 4 th and 5 th , 2019.





Mr. Anthony Milewski will be participating on the panel Battery metals: What do car makers and battery manufacturers want over the next 10 years and how should the mining sector change to meet their needs?, at 3:10 pm SAST, on Monday February 4, 2019; and, on the panel Discussing the importance of ethical cobalt mining in the DRC for bringing the EV & battery industry forward, at 3:00 pm SAST, on Tuesday February 5, at Mining Indaba to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, on February 4th through 7th 2019.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading battery metals streaming company offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Company owns 2,905.7 Mt of physical cobalt and a 32.6% Cobalt Stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine,? beginning in 2021. Cobalt 27 is undertaking a friendly acquisition of Highlands Pacific which is expected to add increased attributable nickel and cobalt production from the long-life, world-class Ramu Mine. The Company also manages a portfolio of ten royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt-nickel-lithium-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing battery metals.

For further information please visit the Company website at www.cobalt27.com or contact:



Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA

Director, Corporate Communications

+1-604-828-0999

info@cobalt27.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cobalt-27-to-present-at-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-td-and-indaba-investment-conferences-300777365.html

SOURCE Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.