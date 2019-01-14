Desert Lion Energy Initiates 2019 Exploration and Development Program

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2019 - Namibian lithium developer Desert Lion Energy Inc. (TSXV: DLI) (OTCQB: DSLEF) ("Desert Lion" or the "Company") has initiated the Company's 2019 exploration and development program. The program will focus on increasing and optimizing existing Mineral Resources Estimates ("MRE") and advancement of the mine, concentrator and lithium conversion plant in Walvis Bay.

Following the completion of the financing announced on December 4, 2018, the Company is progressing with the next phase of exploration and development work to advance the Desert Lion Energy Lithium project.

The next phase of exploration and evaluation work will focus on increasing the existing MRE as well as the confidence therein, as well continuing with grassroots exploration over the Company's EPL's. The following activities are planned for the first half of 2019.

Rubicon

Completion of an underground survey and drilling in order to incorporate Foot Wall lepidolite mineralization excluded from the current MRE

Completion of surface infill drilling in order to improve confidence in the MRE to Indicated and Measured Categories

Sampling and relogging of Hanging Wall pegmatite to improve confidence in the geological model and to potentially increase Mineral Resources

Completion of a Geotechnical Evaluation to optimize existing Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") pit outlines and to optimize the Mine Plan.

Additional mineralogical work to support the geological model, MRE and Mine Plan

Helikon 1-5

Completion of surface infill drilling in order to improve confidence in the MRE to Indicated and Measured Categories

Completion of a Geotechnical Evaluation to optimize existing PEA pit outlines and to optimize the Mine Plan.

Additional mineralogical work to support the geological model, MRE and Mine Plan

Following completion of the infill drilling programs, the Company will be updating the Mineral Resource Estimate, with results anticipated in Q3 2019.

EPL Scale Exploration

Commencement of follow up work over the structural targets generated in 2017 will continue in 2019 and will comprise of detailed soil geochemical surveys over prioritized targets and follow up mapping and sampling of LCT pegmatites discovered in 2017. The objective of the program is to generate drill ready targets for the second half 2019.

Concurrent with the exploration program, the Company has engaged Karl Neumayer Civil Contractors (Pty) Limited ("KNeumayer") to assist the Company to update aspects of the PEA to include:

Optimizing the PEA pit shell design and current mine plan and guided by work completed during the exploration and geotechnical programs

Trade-off analysis for various throughput and production scenarios

Site selection analysis for lithium conversion? plant in Walvis Bay, Namibia

The results of the study are expected to be published in late Q2 2019.

About Desert Lion Energy

Desert Lion Energy is an emerging lithium development company focused on building Namibia's first large-scale lithium mine to be located approximately 210 km from the nation's capital of Windhoek and 220 km from the Port of Walvis Bay. The Company's Rubicon and Helikon mines are located within a 301 km2 prospective land package, with known lithium bearing pegmatitic mineralization and the Company is currently in Phase 1 of its production plan, producing and exporting lithium concentrate from stockpiled material. The project site is accessible year-round by road and has access to power, water, rail, port, airport and communication infrastructure.

