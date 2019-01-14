Kintavar Extends Surface Copper Mineralization Over 200 Meters on Sherlock, Drilling Assays Pending

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2019 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V) is pleased to announce the surface trenching results from November and December 2018. The trenches were completed in the Sherlock and Conan areas and were able to significantly extend the surface mineralization to the East and to the West. The trenches were then followed up with drilling to confirm the extension of the mineralization at depth.

Figure 1: Summary of trenching and drilling from November and December 2018.





In the Sherlock area, eight (8) trenches intersected over tens of meters of the bornite, chalcocite (nearly 80% copper by weight) and chalcopyrite mineralization within marble and calc-silicate horizons, while six (6) of the trenches returned grades of 1% Cu and higher in multiple samples. The extension of the surface mineralization and the fertile lithological units by over 200 meters and the additional 7 drill holes, as can be seen in Figure 1 below, are confirming the interpretation of many tightly folded parallel mineralized marble horizons. These horizons remain open to the East and to the West and will be investigated by further drilling and trenching in 2019. Drilling assays are expected in Q1.

In the Conan area, 3 km to the North of Sherlock, two (2) new trenches confirmed the extent of the mineralization over 150 meters within marble horizons with the same characteristics as the Sherlock area.

"With over 4,500 meters of drilling now completed in the Sherlock area and many trenches further confirming that the mineralization starts from surface, we now have a good sense of the frame of those stratiform mineralized horizons. The upcoming assays and the results of the metallurgical work are the next steps in demonstrating the mining potential of the Mitchi project,” comments Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar.

Grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

All samples have been sent and prepared (PREP-31) by ALS Global laboratory in Val-d’Or. The pulp was sent to ALS Global laboratory in Vancouver for copper assays (CU-ICP61) and silver assays (AG-ICP61) or a multi-elemental analysis by four acid digestion (ME-ICP61) and spectroscopy (ICP-AES/MS). Samples with assays higher than 10,000 ppm Cu were reanalyzed by atomic absorption (CU-OG62) at the ALS Global Vancouver laboratory. Quality controls include systematic addition of blank samples and certified copper standards to each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

The high definition figure can be downloaded here.

NI-43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P.Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is Qualified Person under NI 43‐101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About the Mitchi Property

The Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) is located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type mineralization in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin.

Table 1: Best grab samples in trenches – Fall 2018 Area Trench Sample Easting (N83 z18) Northing Cu (%) Lithology Sherlock 37 Y366785 483748 5252922 2.40 Metasomatic unit Y366788 483746 5252931 1.25 Calc-silicate unit Y366791 483744 5252934 2.30 Marble Y366792 483744 5252937 2.36 Marble Y366794 483742 5252942 2.01 Marble Y117054 483739 5252964 2.13 Calc-silicate unit Y117055 483736 5252967 1.00 Metasediments 38 Y117067 483798 5252921 1.43 Marble Y117068 483797 5252923 3.31 Marble Y117070 483796 5252926 1.68 Marble Y117074 483793 5252935 2.20 Calc-silicate unit Y117078 483792 5252948 1.48 Marble Y117080 483792 5252952 1.30 Marble 38-East Y117061 483808 5252956 1.27 Calc-silicate unit 39-East Y117092 483821 5252927 2.94 Calc-silicate unit Y117094 483816 5252933 2.29 Marble 46 Y117156 483514 5252928 2.30 Marble SHK-25East Y117160 483688 5253019 2.20 Marble Y117162 483684 5253024 1.37 Marble Toby Y366796 483828 5253044 1.16 Marble Y366799 483825 5253027 1.09 Metasediments Conan Conan-East Y370351 483108 5255593 2.28 Metasomatic unit Conan-West Y370356 483023 5255482 1.37 Marble Y370357 483027 5255480 2.85 Marble Y117096 483037 5255475 1.20 Calc-silicate unit Y117097 483042 5255472 2.12 Marble

