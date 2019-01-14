Aurion Recommences Drilling at Aamurusko

ST.JOHN'S, Jan. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports that drilling has recommenced at the Aamurusko prospect at its Risti Project in northern Finland.

Highlights

65 drillholes completed to date at Aamurusko

56 drillholes intersected gold mineralization

20 individual drill intercepts > 5.0 g/t Au

11 individual intercepts > 15.0 g/t Au

Coherent mineralized shoot appears to be developing

Summary

A total of 65 widely spaced drillholes have been completed over a distance of approximately 1.2 km at Aamurusko to date. A total of 56 drillholes intersected gold mineralization, with 20 individual intercepts of greater than 5.0 g/t Au over >0.5 m, including 11 intercepts greater than 15.0 g/t Au.

High grade mineralization with intercepts assaying 789.0 g/t Au over 2.9 m, 17. 46 g/t Au over 1.1 m and 17.06 g/t Au over 1.80 m intersected in one area may partially define a steeply plunging coherent zone/shoot which remains open downplunge.

Drilling continues with one track mounted drill rig at Aamurusko and assays are pending for 9 drillholes.

The grades, widths and lithologies encountered in drilling provide further compelling evidence that Aurion may be in the early stages of discovering a gold system similar to those found in the prolific orogenic gold camps of Timmins, Kirkland Lake and Red Lake.

Comment

"The discovery of gold mineralization in drill core in 56 of 65 drillholes over a distance of more than 1.2 km suggests the mineralizing system at Aamurusko and Risti is robust. Multiple high grade intercepts assaying greater than 15.0 g/t Au supports this.", commented Mike Basha, President and CEO. "Furthermore, the drilling results to date may suggest the presence of an ore shoot is a significant development in advancing the geological and structural interpretation of mineralization controls at Aamurusko. Aurion is well funded to advance the Aamurusko discovery and the Risti Project into the foreseeable future".

Background

The geological setting of the Risti project has many similarities to prolific gold-rich orogenic gold belts globally, specifically the Timmins camp of the Abitibi province of Northern Ontario. The Aamurusko zone appears to be hosted by young sedimentary rocks of the Kumpu Group. These Kumpu Group sediments resemble those of the Timiskaming Group of the Timmins and Kirkland Lake area of the Abitibi province and occur in a similar geo-tectonic setting. In the Abitibi province, many high-grade, multimillion-ounce gold deposits are temporally and spatially associated with the Timiskaming in close proximity to major regional fault zones such as the Porcupine-Destor or Cadillac Lake-Larder Lake deformation zones. The Kumpu Group appears to have been deposited in a similar geological setting adjacent to the Sirkka shear zone, which is a major fault in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All samples were delivered to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Sodankyla, Finland where sample preparation work was completed. All analytical work was completed at ALS Minerals facility in Loughrea, Ireland. ALS Minerals is an internationally accredited lab and are ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2005). All samples were analyzed for gold using the Au-AA26 procedure (50g fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit 0.01 g/t gold; Upper Limit – 100 g/t gold). Any samples that returned overlimit values (>90.0 g/t gold) or had visual indication of mineralization, such as visible gold or prospective vein intervals (>90.0 g/t gold) were analyzed by Au-SCR24 1kg, Screen Fire Assay Au (0.05-1,000 ppm) by 1kg screen fire assay (50g nominal sample weight). The sample pulp (1kg) is passed through a 100 micron stainless steel screen. Any material remaining on the screen (>100 micron) is retained and analyzed in its entirety by fire assay with gravimetric finish and reported as the Au (+) fraction. The material passing through the screen (<100 micron) is homogenized and two sub-samples are analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish. The average of the two AAS results is taken and reported as the Au (-) fraction result. All three values are used in calculating the combined gold content of the plus and minus fractions. The gold values for both the (+) 100 and (-) 100 micron fractions are reported together with the weight of each fraction as well as the calculated total gold content of the sample.) Multi-element analysis (ME-ICP61, four-acid digestion, 35 element ICP-AES) was completed on all samples. Certified standards and blanks were inserted every 30 samples. ALS has its own QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.

Mike Basha, P.Eng., P.Geo., President and CEO of Aurion, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the preparation of this release. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Companies' current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Aurion is not obligated to update or revise any forward?looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward?looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward?looking information contained herein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Basha, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.