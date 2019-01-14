Kore Mining Announces Appointment of Darin Wagner as Advisor, Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2019 - Kore Mining Ltd. ("KORE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Darin Wagner as an advisor to the company.

"I am pleased to be asked to assist the team at KORE Mining. KORE has assembled a portfolio of early stage to advanced gold focused assets in western North America which demonstrate strong synergies with nearby operating mines, proximity to new discoveries and exciting exploration potential at a time when the gold market appears ready to emerge from its recent slumber." said Darin Wagner, KORE Advisor.

Mr. Wagner is a Professional Geologist with over 25 years of exploration and corporate development experience. Mr. Wagner spent the first 10 years of his career with two of Canada's largest and most successful exploration and mining companies (Noranda (now Glencore) and Cominco (now Teck)) as a project geologist and manager in North and South America.

In 1999 Mr. Wagner became Vice-President, Exploration for New Millennium Metals Corp. which was successfully merged with Platinum Group Metals Ltd. in 2002. Mr. Wagner served as Exploration Manager for TSX-listed Platinum Group Metals through the acquisition, discovery, and early phase of delineation of the multi-million ounce West Bushveld PGE deposit in South Africa.

Mr. Wagner became President of Sydney Resource Corp. in September 2005 and helped engineer the successful merger between Sydney and Band Ore Resources to form West Timmins Mining Inc. in 2006. He then served as a President, CEO, Director, and Qualified Person for West Timmins Mining through the discovery of the high-grade Thunder Creek gold deposit in Timmins, Ontario and the acquisition of West Timmins by Lake Shore Gold in an all share deal valued at $424 million, which was completed in November of 2009.

Since 2010 Mr. Wagner has served as President and CEO of Balmoral Resources who have twice been recognized as Explorers of the Year in Quebec, Canada. Mr. Wagner and the team at Platinum Group Metals were also awarded the NWOPA Explorer of the Year Award in 2004 for the Seagull Pt-Pd discovery near Thunder Bay, Ontario. In addition to his duties with Balmoral Mr. Wagner currently serves on the Board of Directors of Palamina Corp., VR Resources and was a co-founder Falco Resources, and a founding director of NewCastle Gold (now Equinox Gold).

Subject to compliance with all applicable laws and the rules (and approval) of the TSX Venture Exchange, KORE has granted a total of 3,000,000 options pursuant to the stock option plan of the Company to various officers, directors and consultants of the Company, including Mr. Wagner (the "Stock Options"). The Stock Options will have an exercise price of $0.14 and expire on January 13, 2024. They will vest over two years as follows: 1,000,000 of the Stock Options will vest immediately with the remaining 2,000,000 Stock Options vesting annually on January 13, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

About KORE

KORE Mining is a development stage company that offers exposure to precious metals exploration and development in North America, with a corporate strategy focused on advancing its California development and British Columbia advanced exploration stage projects.

